Rapid City, SD

Suspects identified in connection to park vandalism, damage

By Jazzmine Jackson
KELOLAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Someone has been vandalizing trees at a Rapid City park according to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. The Parks department has identified persons of interest in the...

www.keloland.com

KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing kids located

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department Tweeted just after 5 p.m. Saturday that both Jackobe Snowfly and Julian Baker have been safely located. Police in Rapid City are currently asking for the public’s help locating two missing children. According to the Rapid City Police...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Large vehicles parked in downtown Rapid City causing safety concerns

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City Parking Enforcement has received over a dozen calls this year in complaints over large vehicles parked in the way of traffic on Main Street and Saint Joseph Street in downtown Rapid City. These vehicles include trucks with large truck beds, work trucks, large SUV’s, and...
KEVN

Investigation continues in Badlands hiking death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tragedy strikes the trails of Badlands National Park, as 22-year-old Maxwell Right of St. Louis died of suspected heat exhaustion and dehydration. Park rangers were able to get to his 21-year-old hiking partner, who was life flighted to the Hospital in Rapid City. Pennington County...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Missing Rapid City boys located safe

UPDATE (4:03 p.m.): Jakobe Snowfly and Julian Baker have both been located safe according to the Rapid City Police Department. RAPID CITY, S.D. — Two Rapid City boys are missing and the Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate them. 11-year-old Jakobe Snowfly and...
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
newscenter1.tv

Community continues Raider Park work, cleanup

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Saturday, community members spent a day out in the sun and helped clean up Raider Park, right next to Rapid City Stevens High School. Those that took part, including Laura Armstrong from the City of Rapid City, helped by pulling weeds and filling old post holes.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Man charged with Agate Bed fire in Custer County

BUFFALO GAP NATIONAL GRASSLAND, S.D. – On March 6, 2021, the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands in Custer County suffered a fire that claimed almost 2,600 acres. Dillon Rose has been charged with causing a fire, operating a motor vehicle off designated roadways and carelessly and recklessly operating a motor vehicle.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dehydrated hiker rescued near Little Devil’s Tower

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A day after a hiker died in the Badlands in western South Dakota crews in Custer County responded to a call for help. Authorities say they received the call around 4:30 p.m. Thursday of a hiker who was dehydrated near Little Devil’s Tower. The woman had gotten on the wrong trail which took up more time than planned, and she ran out of water.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCPD seeking help identifying vehicle burglary suspect

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man associated with several vehicle burglaries involving multiple suspects. The vehicle burglaries took place at addresses along Sheridan Lake Road Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. If anyone has any information...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Hiker dies on unmarked Badlands trail

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. — On Thursday, one hiker collapsed and died from suspected dehydration and exposure, and another was transported to Monument Health for similar conditions. 22-year-old Maxwell Right from St. Louis, Missouri was hiking with his 21-year-old companion on an unmarked trail featured in a social media challenge....
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Three arrested after “chaotic” chase across Box Elder, Rapid City

BOX ELDER, S.D. — Box Elder Police were taken on a wild ride Friday morning while attempting to apprehend a suspect thought to be driving a stolen vehicle. After receiving a call about a possible stolen vehicle, Box Elder Police initiated a traffic stop on a late 90’s model Ford pickup around 8:15 a.m. in the area of Cottonwood Drive and Line Road. The driver refused to stop, and instead drove through fields, pastures, and fences onto Radar Hill Road before entering the Prairie View subdivision.
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Missing 51-year-old woman located safe

UPDATE (8:10 a.m.): Althea Olson has been located safe according to the Rapid City Police Department. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 51-year-old Althea Olson. She was last seen in the 300 block of E. Fairmont Blvd....
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Crash on W. Main St. leaves two in hospital

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An accident occurred Thursday at the intersection of West Main and Mountain View Road, sending two to the hospital. According to the Rapid City Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on West Main, and was turning left on Mountain View when it was struck by another vehicle westbound on Main Street.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

One dead in Meade County three-vehicle crash

SUMMERSET, S.D. — A man from Katy, Texas has died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday, July 14 in Summerset. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety reports that 66-year-old Gary Holcombe was moving westbound on Interstate 90 on his motorcycle and slowed down to avoid a large box that had fallen from a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by 49-year-old Shane Devine of Piedmont.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
CBS Minnesota

Hiker attempting social media challenge dies in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A man who was hiking on an unmarked trail in southwestern South Dakota that was featured in a social media challenge died when he and another hiker ran out of water, authorities said Thursday.The Pennington County Sheriff's Office said 22-year-old Maxwell Right, of St. Louis, was hiking in Badlands National Park Wednesday when he collapsed and died of suspected dehydration and exposure.A 21-year-old man from Missouri who was hiking with Right was flown to a Rapid City hospital, where he was placed under observation for exposure and dehydration. The weather in the park has approached 100 degrees most of the week.Sheriff's office spokeswoman Helene Duhamel said she didn't know about the specifics of the challenge and would rather not advertise it "but clearly it's out there." Pennington County has put out numerous public service announcements warning hikers to be prepared for the elements and stay on marked trails, she said."We've said many times, you have to have enough water, water, water," Duhamel said. "But I don't think people understand and they underestimate the heat, especially in the Badlands."
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

W Main Accident in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – There has been an accident at the intersection of W Main Street and Mt View in Rapid City on Thursday afternoon. One vehicle was headed east on W Main Street and attempted a left turn to go north on Mt. View. IT was struck in the intersection by another vehicle headed west on E Main.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Meade parent is against litter boxes in schools

STURGIS — “It’s a social-media myth,” Meade School District Superintendent Wayne Wormstadt said of the rumor that people are requesting litter boxes be placed in local schools for students who self-identify as animals. Yet the parent who asked about the issue at this month’s Meade School...
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish man sentenced in chainsaw assault case

DEADWOOD — A Spearfish man who wielded a running chainsaw, attempting to break into a residence was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Shane David Stearns, 32, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Jan. 19 and originally charged...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Lawrence County to update building codes

DEADWOOD — At their July 12 meeting, Lawrence County Commissioners heard first reading of ordinance 2022-01, an ordinance providing for the adoption of the 2021 International Building Code (IBC), the International Residential Code for One- and Two-Family Dwellings, the 2021 International Mechanical Code, the 2021 International Fire Code, and the 2021 International Existing Building Code, with amendments and additions to each and the repeal of all ordinances and resolutions that conflict with the new codes.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Prison time for man convicted of 6th DUI

DEADWOOD — Three years in prison for a local man who skidded to a stop at a Spearfish stop light and was later convicted of his sixth DUI, the sentencing by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse held July 5. Clark Llewellyn Towery, 55,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD

