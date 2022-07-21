ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Power crews restore power to Goff Building Thursday

By Matt Harvey MANAGING EDITOR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Power crews were working Thursday to...

Charles R. 'Rodney' Lowther

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles R. “Rodney” Lowther, 74, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on October 10, 1947, the only child of the late Cecil and Evelyn Miles Lowther.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Summertime fun: Stonewall Resort in Lewis County, West Virginia offers plenty of activities

ROANOKE, W.Va. (WV News) — Stonewall Resort in Lewis County is one of the premier lodges in the region and is centered around Stonewall Jackson Lake. “I think we’ve designed the resort to make the guest’s stay the most relaxing it can be in the ambiance of the rolling hills and the lakeside tranquility. I also believe equally that we have created the ability to immerse yourself in exciting and memorable fun both on the lake and on the trails,” said Director of Rooms Scott Cochran. “We’ve created an opportunity to just get away from the world and enjoy yourself and your family and make traditions.”
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Wheeling aviator recognized with Master Pilot award

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A lifetime of work on the tarmac and in the clouds earned a Wheeling man the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award in recognition of decades of smooth flying. Al Depto, an Elm Grove native, was presented with the award at a pilots’ picnic at the...
WHEELING, WV
Shawn Ullom joins WLU Foundation

WEST LIBERTY — Shawn Ullom of Morgantown has joined the West Liberty University Foundation as its new director of development. “I am pleased to welcome Shawn to the WLU Foundation and look forward to his input as both an alumnus and sales professional,” said WLU Foundation President Angie Zambito-Hill.
WEST LIBERTY, WV
A vision that will help thousands

What began as a vision but took root through the efforts of many, WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital will soon open in Morgantown. The $215 million facility will open to patients on Sept. 29, providing a new level of state-of-the-art care for the children of the Mountain State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Ahmed, Greschner join Mon Health System

MORGANTOWN — Two physicians recently joined the Mon Health System, Dr. Jamil Ahmed and Dr. Marlee Greschner. Ahmed will be practicing at the Mon Health Pulmonary locations in Morgantown and Fairmont. Greschner will be practicing at the Mon Health OBGYN locations in Morgantown and Fairmont.
MORGANTOWN, WV
NASA funds photon study for West Virginia University scientists

MORGANTOWN — Physicists at West Virginia University have received a $750,000 grant from NASA to help the federal agency develop a way to detect slight temperature fluctuations and research the formation of stars, a project that will not only help NASA, but eventually benefit high school teachers and students around the state.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Iaquintas celebrate 50th anniversary

Clarksburg’s Larry and Arlene (Rokisky) Iaquinta recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. The Iaquintas were married July 22, 1972, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Clarksburg, with Father Eddington officiating.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Clump to chair WVU School of Medicine radiation oncology

MORGANTOWN — The WVU School of Medicine Department of Radiation Oncology has named David Anthony “Andy” Clump, M.D., Ph.D., as the new department chair, effective Sept. 19, 2022. Clump, a native of West Virginia, grew up in Doddridge Country. He joins WVU from University of Pittsburgh and...
MORGANTOWN, WV

