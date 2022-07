Around 1.3 million families across Britain had no savings before the biggest cost-of-living crisis in a generation struck, a think tank has said. With no savings buffer to rely on, some will be pinning their hopes on friends or family to bail them out if they have an unexpected bill, while others believe they will simply be unable to cope, according to research from the Resolution Foundation, set to be fully published later this week.

INCOME TAX ・ 8 DAYS AGO