HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in custody as part of an attempted murder investigation after police in Hawaii said he used a sword to attack another man in Waikiki. Witnesses said it started with an argument. Michael Suissa, a visitor from Switzerland, stopped by an area 7-Eleven Thursday night to get some ice cream. Little did he know he would witness a gruesome attack.

HAWAII STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO