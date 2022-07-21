Liz Truss: Economic consensus has not delivered growth

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturers are likely to see a hit to their quarterly profit in the second half of the year as higher prices for everything from light bulbs to air conditioners take a toll on consumer spending.
WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Monday with the chief executives of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), Medtronic PLC (MDT.N) and Cummins Inc (CMI.N) along with labor leaders as part of the administration's push for legislation to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry, a White House official told Reuters.
FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - All things to all people, the U.S. dollar leaves its imprint in every corner of the global economy: It is the currency in which vital raw materials are bought and sold, and it is the safe haven to which investors turn in times of trouble.
HOUSTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday, bolstered by supply fears, a dip in the U.S. dollar and stronger equity markets, but prices seesawed as some worried rising U.S. interest rates would weaken fuel demand.
