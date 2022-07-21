ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners OF Mitch Haniger Set to Begin Rehab Assignment

By SportsGrid
NESN
NESN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Seattle Mariners High-A Everett Aquasox announced via Twitter that outfielder Mitch Haniger would begin his rehab assignment with the club this weekend. Haniger has been on the shelf since late April with a Grade 2...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees: 3 players who should be untouchable in Juan Soto trade

The New York Yankees, like just about every other team, want Juan Soto. After Soto rejected the Nationals’ contract extension offer, it’s widely believed that Washington will trade him at the deadline. Due to the abysmal play of Joey Gallo, New York does have a need for the 23-year-old outfielder. While the team is surely putting together potential trade packages, it should make sure a few players are completely off the table.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees rumors: Top prospects pulled from game, big trade could be looming

Trade rumors were running rampant when two of the New York Yankees’ top prospects were pulled from their game on July 24. The Aug. 2 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and attention is being focused on the postseason contenders. The New York Yankees fit the bill, as they had the best record in the American League entering the All-Star break. They were linked to players such as Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, and most recently, they were reportedly “serious contenders” for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Latest Ozzie Albies update could force Anthopoulos to make a trade

The Braves have gotten reinforcements over the last few weeks, but more are on the way. Kirby Yates began his rehab assignment and was recently assigned to AA Mississippi. There’s still hope Mike Soroka will return this season, and most importantly, Ozzie Albies is on his way back. The...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly "Serious Contenders" In Major MLB Trade

With the trade deadline set for Aug. 2, there's no doubt the Yankees will be searching the market for some reinforcements. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees have emerged as "serious contenders" for Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. It was previously reported that New York wouldn't pursue Benintendi because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#The Seattle Mariners#Rbi
Larry Brown Sports

Yasiel Puig goes viral for mishap in KBO League

Some three years after we last saw him at the MLB level, Yasiel Puig still has not changed one bit. The former All-Star outfielder Puig went viral this week for a funny mishap that he got himself into during a game this week. Puig, who is now playing in Korea for the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO League, skyrocketed a ball to deep left that he thought was a home run. Unfortunately for Puig, he spent some time admiring his work … only for the ball to hit the outfield wall instead. Puig was then forced to kick it into high gear and tripped like one of The Three Stooges as he rounded first base. He was ultimately thrown out at second by a good few feet (with an Olympic-worthy belly flop as well).
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Braves: 1995 World Series champion passes away at 58

Dwight Smith, a member of the 1995 World Series champion Atlanta Braves and eight-year MLB veteran, died at the age of 58 on Friday. An outfield for the 1995 World Series champion Atlanta Braves, Dwight Smith passed away on Friday. He was 58 years old. The Braves organization released a...
ATLANTA, GA
HuskyMaven

Luciano Takes Center Stage for Huskies, Starter at Last

The 2021 University of Washington football team always had great intentions that never materialized, with some even ending up in disaster. Such was the case two spring practices ago when since- departed nickelback Bookie Radley-Hiles intercepted a pass and lumbering offensive lineman Corey Luciano gave chase. At midfield, Luciano tried...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

After Making Big Spring Move, Fautanu Is Ready to Play a Lot

Spring football practice used to seem overly tedious. Before Don James arrived in 1975, some University of Washington football players would look for any reason to get out of it. Join the track team. Cite academics. Claim an injury that wasn't obvious before. Future NFL center Bruce Jarvis admittedly was...
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
42K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy