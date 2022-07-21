ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The most daring looks celebrities and athletes wore at the 2022 ESPYs

By Amanda Krause
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eLfoT_0gnjkNe200
Lindsey Vonn at the ESPY awards on July 20, 2022. Momodu Mansaray/Stringer/Getty Images
  • The ESPY awards were hosted in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday.
  • Hollywood stars like Alison Brie, Ciara, and Ayesha Curry were all there in daring fashion.
  • Athletes including Lindsey Vonn and Sunisa Lee also donned bold outfits on the red carpet.

