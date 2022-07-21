ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sulphur Springs, WV

White Sulphur library to hold back-to-school fair

By Sarah Mansheim
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
Join the community on Tuesday, August 2, from 5-7 p.m. at the White Sulphur Springs Public Library for a back-to-school fun fair.

There will be free hot dog dinners, free haircuts for the kids, free face painting, and more.

Set up around the library will be games, a craft, and informational stations such as: D.A.R.E., White Sulphur Springs Girl Scouts, general and dental health information and setups from other community organizations.

Visit these informational stations and your child’s name will be placed in a drawing for free school supplies.

The library is located at 344 W. Main St White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986. Call the library at 304-536-1171 with any questions.

The West Virginia Daily News

