ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Coinbase manager charged with insider trading for tipping brother, friend on asset listings

By Jeff John Roberts
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NveZu_0gnjkEhV00
Rafael Henrique—SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

The Department of Justice announced criminal charges against a former Coinbase product manager, Ishan Wahi, alleging he passed along confidential information about upcoming token listings on at least 14 occasions—information that let his friend and brother profit to the tune of $1.5 million.

In a press release, the agency alleges that the trio made illegal trades involving at least 25 different tokens—buying the tokens ahead of their being listing on Coinbase, and then selling shortly afterwards.

The cryptocurrency community has long used the term "Coinbase effect" to describe a token's pop in price that coincided with its listing on the platform.

"After getting tips from Ishan Wahi, Nikhil Wahi and [Sameer] Ramani used anonymous Ethereum blockchain wallets to acquire crypto assets shortly before Coinbase publicly announced that it was listing or considering listing these crypto assets on its exchanges," said the Justice Department release.

The release added that the trio tried to cover their tracks by using accounts at centralized crypto exchanges held in the names of others, and that they "regularly created and used new Ethereum blockchain wallets without any prior transaction history in order to further conceal their involvement in the scheme."

In response to a request for comment, a Coinbase spokesperson referred to a recently updated blog post that now states, "Once we collected sufficient evidence to be confident in our suspicions, we provided information about these individuals to the DOJ and terminated our employee ... We appreciate the DOJ’s recognition of our help in holding these individuals accountable."

According to the Justice Department, a Coinbase security official told Wahi to appear before for in-person meetings in mid-May. In response, Wahi allegedly tried to flee to India on a one-way ticket, but was stopped by law enforcement just prior to boarding.

Wahi along with his brother and friend are all facing charges of wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy, each of which comes with a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

"Today's charges are a further reminder that Web3 is not a law-free zone. Just last month, I announced the first ever insider trading case involving NFTs, and today I announce the first ever insider trading case involving cryptocurrency markets. Our message with these charges is clear: fraud is fraud is fraud, whether it occurs on the blockchain or on Wall Street," said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.

Thitory will be updated shortly.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Tesla dumps bitcoin, and a former Coinbase manager charged with insider trading: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Ganesh Swami of Covalent explains what inflation and rising interest rates could mean for crypto.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insider Trading#Trading Platform#Web3#Fortune Features#The Department Of Justice#Lsb Sameer Rsb Ramani#The Justice Department
decrypt.co

SEC Claims Coinbase Currently Lists Nine Crypto Assets That Are Securities

The SEC revealed which assets on Coinbase it considers unregistered securities in a complaint against a former Coinbase employee who is accused of insider trading. The SEC today claimed in a new court filing that at least nine digital assets listed on the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase are unregistered securities. The...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Ethereum
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
Fortune

Elon Musk reportedly wanted to entrust his fortune to a 34-year-old former pro gambler who dropped out of college to smoke weed

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk wanted to entrust charitable distribution of his fortune to a 30-something former pro gambler with no experience in philanthropy, according to a winding narrative published Saturday by The Wall Street Journal.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

171K+
Followers
7K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy