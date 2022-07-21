ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

This is America: Nearly a month since the Roe decision, these voices haven't faded

By Sara M Moniuszko, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bPt16_0gnjkDom00

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade nearly a month ago, but for many people, including myself, the news hasn't faded from my mind. The voices of those I've spoken with shortly after the news hit haven't been lost on me either.

I was on vacation in New York when the decision was made. What was meant to be a weekend vacation quickly turned into me putting on my metaphorical reporter cap to take to the streets and ask people how they were feeling.

The short answer? Not well.

Welcome to "This is America," a newsletter centered on race, identity and how they shape our lives. I’m Sara Moniuszko, a Lifestyle & Wellness reporter with USA TODAY and author of our mental health-focused newsletter "Keeping it Together."

But first, race and justice news we're reading:

  • 👁 Monkeypox is not a gay disease. But LGBTQ leaders say they need more help for gay men and everyone else
  • 🖋 I write for my people':Erika L. Sánchez wants women of color to feel seen in 'Crying in the Bathroom'
  • 💈 State prison warden banned braids, cornrows and dreadlocks:A Black inmate is now suing
  • 🐉 'Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel': 16 writers, all people of color, shape new Dungeons & Dragons book

'An attack,' 'completely outrageous'

I spoke to a range of people – different ages, races and genders – who attended a rally in Manhattan's Washington Square Park the Friday evening of the Roe overturn on June 24.

Some were devastated, anxious and appalled. Others were invigorated to speak up, take action and fight.

Selu Sky Lark, 26, called the court’s ruling “an attack,” one that put into question their own quest for gender-affirming surgery.

Chandra Mohanty, 67, called the news "completely outrageous."

"Everyone needs to be here to protest and to be outraged," the university professor said. "I was first completely enraged. And second, just devastated by this news, but it made me absolutely want to fight and get all of my students out here to fight."

Piglet Evans, 58, realized that attending the rally sadly meant scrapping her old protest sign, “Keep Abortion Legal,” which was suddenly rendered useless since Roe v. Wade was struck down.

She said she was furious that the nation suddenly seemed to be backpedaling on a number of rights many thought were inviolable.

But taking the fight back to the streets is a way of avoiding victimhood, Evans said.

“We thought in the ‘90s that we were done, we thought we’d won, and we kind of quit pushing so hard, and now we’re here,” she said. “Now, we’ve got to come back.”

Gail Lewis, 71, said she was hopeful that the diverse makeup of the rally's turnout would make things different than previous decades.

"The legacy of the earlier work that we've done, the political mobilization, is represented in the mix of people here: the number of men, the number of gay people and women of different ages. And that's the legacy that will say, '(Expletive) you. You're not having us.'"

What's next on the Roe beat?

Even a month after the decision, my colleagues and I continue to report on the aftermath of the SCOTUS ruling.

  • On the Life and Entertainment teams specifically, we've followed celebrities speaking out on the issue and monitored how much their contributions have really made a difference.
  • And in addition to getting a temperature check on people's mental health after the decision, we've also reported on the increase of post-Roe sexual anxiety.
  • The News team has been reporting on the many identities abortion bans will impact the most, including people of color and other marginalized, low-income people.
  • The impact goes beyond access to healthcare as well. Experts warn the bans could increase the risk of domestic violence against women with unwanted pregnancies.

My colleague Jenna Ryu recently wrote about another component of the conversation: Americans scrambling to find safe and effective ways to prevent unwanted pregnancies. Contrary to popular belief, emergency contraception medications like Plan-B are not a solution for everyone, she explains.

And currently, I'm working on a story looking at the unique intersection of women in the military impacted by the Roe decision. Stay tuned for that and more. And as always, thank you for reading and subscribing!

--

This is America is a weekly take on current events from a rotating panel of USA TODAY Network journalists with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. If you're seeing this newsletter online or someone forwarded it to you, you can subscribe here. If you have feedback for us, we'd love for you to drop it here.

Comments / 11

Val Sovinski
3d ago

they may still be talking, but less people are listening . Abortion is not birth control. it's murder plain and simple

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point: ‘Roe v. Wade’ Edition

In light of the Supreme Court Dobbs decision effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, many reproductive rights activists have criticized cisgender heterosexual men for staying silent on the issue of abortion rights — even though men are arguably just as impacted by the availability of safe, accessible abortion as women are. But as we discuss on this week’s episode of Don’t Let This Flop, Rolling Stone‘s podcast on internet culture, there are a handful of men who are speaking out against Roe v. Wade being overturned — they’re just not the men you’d expect (and in some cases, they’re exactly the men you wouldn’t want in your corner on a political issue.) Call it the ultimate example of “the Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point.“
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Tucker Carlson, the most popular cable news host in US history, claims he has no idea what his ratings are: 'I don't know how to read a ratings chart'

Carlson broke the record for most-watched cable news program in US history in 2020.Asked if he believes in the "Great Replacement" theory, Carlson replied: "Of course not." Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who regularly brings in upwards of 3 million viewers to his primetime show, said on Thursday that he's unaware of his record-setting ratings.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

CNN Personality Leaves Network After Over Decade With Company

CNN bid farewell to a longtime weekend anchor on Sunday. New Day anchor Christi Paul ended her tenure with the news network after close to a decade appearing in weekend broadcasts alongside Victor Blackwell and Boris Sanchez. Paul has been a longtime fixture with CNN and sister-station HLN since 2003, with a decade hosting on CNN weekends.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Mic

A right-wing religious activist was caught on hot mic saying she prayed with Supreme Court justices

Here’s a little peek behind the curtain of how my job works: If I’m writing about a specific subject, and I happen to have a connection with any of the people or organizations involved in what I’m writing about, I have to say so right there in the middle of the article. If I have a really serious connection to anyone I’m supposed to be writing about, I say “nope, sorry, can’t cover this story. I’m too close,” and then I respectfully bow out to let one of my colleagues with some distance take over. This is a fairly standard practice to avoid the even the appearance — much less the actual presence — of a conflict of interest. For the most part it works out very nicely for everyone involved.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#U S Supreme Court#Domestic Violence#Protest#The Supreme Court#Lifestyle Wellness#Monkeypox#Dungeons Dragons#Invi
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Hate Groups in America

American hate groups have become more emboldened in recent years, with many attributing this rise to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, along with far-right networks like Fox News and OAN and social media.  The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump […]
SOCIETY
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

545K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy