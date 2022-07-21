ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricky Martin accuser drops restraining order, closing domestic dispute case

By Staff and wire reports
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A Puerto Rico court “archived” a restraining order issued against superstar Ricky Martin , meaning the case was closed, a judicial spokesperson said Thursday.

“The petitioner ceased his claims voluntarily; therefore the case was archived and no further procedures are required,” the spokesperson, who was not authorized to be quoted by name under the tribunal rules, told The Associated Press.

A judge issued a restraining order in early July against the Puerto Rican singer. The order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, but police didn’t provide further details, including who requested the order.

Martin said recently in a tweet that the order was based on “completely false” allegations and that he would face the process “with the responsibility that characterizes me.”

Previous: Ricky Martin faces domestic dispute restraining order, says claims are 'completely false'

In a video statement obtained by TMZ and E! , Martin thanked the fans who supported him when the allegations first surfaced and said he has begun his "healing process."

"For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following a procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of a judge," he said. "Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I'm going to tell you the truth."

Martin added that the case has been "so painful" and "devastating" not just for him, but also for his friends and family.

"I wouldn't wish this upon anybody," he said.

Though Martin did not identify his accuser, he said he hopes "the person that was claiming this nonsense" can find "help" and "start a new life filled with love and truth and joy."

Martin capped off his statement by saying he plans to heal through music and return to performing.

"Thank you to all my friends. Thank you to all the fans who always believed in me," he said. "You have no idea of the strength that you gave me with every comment you wrote on social media. I wish you love and light."

The hearing to review the case was scheduled for Thursday, but it took place behind closed doors and the parties attended it virtually. Outside the tribunal, several media reporters and cameras awaited.

“Just as we anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court,” Ricky Martin’s legal team said in a statement.

Martin's representative denied the allegations in a statement to USA TODAY.

"The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated," the statement said. "We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated."

El Vocero , a newspaper in Puerto Rico, said the restraining order stated that Martin and the other party dated for seven months. The report quotes the order as saying they broke up two months ago, but the petitioner says Martin did not accept the separation and has been seen loitering near the petitioner's house at least three times.

"The petitioner fears for his safety," El Vocero quoted the order as saying.

AP did not obtain a copy of the order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHpyo_0gnjkCw300
Ricky Martin's accuser dropped the domestic dispute case after his restraining order was not granted. BRIDGET BENNETT, AFP via Getty Images

R. Kelly's manager faces trial over alleged threat that forced cancellation of documentary screening

In 2018, Martin revealed he had married his longtime boyfriend, artist Jwan Yosef . The couple quarantined together with their four kids and Martin's mother in the early days of the pandemic.

"Your self-esteem gets so affected when you go on social media and see everybody working out, but the last thing I want to do is pick up a dumbbell," Martin told USA TODAY in June 2020. "We have a little room where my husband works out, and I pass by, say hi and keep walking. It's just not where I'm at at this point."

Last summer, Martin told People the couple hoped to have more children .

Martin's former manager, Rebecca Drucker, filed suit against the singer last month for $3 million in unpaid commissions, according to legal documents obtained by multiple publications, including Variety and Deadline .

Contributing: Danica Coto, The Associated Press; Charles Trepany, Kim Willis, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ricky Martin accuser drops restraining order, closing domestic dispute case

