Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19, Jill still negative

By Jovita Trujillo
 3 days ago

A new strain of COVID-19 has been in full force, making its way to the White House. On Thursday, it was revealed that President Joe Biden has tested positive for the aggressive virus. Thankfully, it’s mild.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the news, “This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” she said.

First lady Jill Biden told reporters that she tested negative. It’s the first time Joe has contracted the virus. Per CNN, he received his first two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine before his inauguration in January 2021. He is also boosted, getting his first shot in September and his second booster vaccination on March 30.

The president will be forced to pause his schedule while he’s in isolation, which included a trek to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, for a speech on crime prevention, and a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Philadelphia.

Get well soon!

