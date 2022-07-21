ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

The ‘grit factor’: Despite changing times, N.J. still scores reputation as soccer hotbed

By Brian Deakyne
jerseysbest.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scene took Rob McCourt back to his childhood days: Hundreds of fans turned into thousands, packed in shoulder-to-shoulder, with night falling at Kearny High School on a chilly November night. Years ago, McCourt, the head coach of men’s soccer at Monmouth University, had played on the same field in front...

www.jerseysbest.com

Comments / 0

 

morristownnjcriminallawpost.com

What Is and Isn’t Legal for Ammunition in New Jersey

Essential Information to Consider About NJ Ammunition Regulations. In the state of New Jersey, it may be challenging but by no means impossible to obtain legal forms of ammunition and, for that matter, firearms. However, individuals must follow all set regulations. To avoid complex legal repercussions, individuals should prioritize learning about gun ownership and the legitimacy of ammunition acquisition and use. Here we discuss the legalities and particulars of ammunition laws in the Garden State.
POLITICS
94.5 PST

Where to find the best mac ‘n’ cheese in New Jersey

It's one of the first dishes you're served as a child and it begins a craving that lasts the rest of your life. New Jersey's love for mac 'n' cheese goes that far back. I amazed my kids with my late mother's special recipe for mac 'n' cheese using Philadelphia brand cream cheese and Kraft Cheese Whiz, which you can see here. It's still a big hit to this day and I haven't seen anything like it anywhere.
FOOD & DRINKS
New Jersey 101.5

Big Joe pays tribute to the foods that made New Jersey famous

We are lucky to have such a great variety of foods and cultural experiences here in New Jersey. Go out and enjoy all the goodness that it provides. Some would say that White Castle is the original slider since they have been serving them up since 1921. They started in Kansas and worked their way east. Sliders are not just hamburgers, its pulled pork, chicken, steak and many more choices. White Manna in Hackensack has been cranking out hundreds of sliders every day since 1946. Thanks White Manna for making sliders a part of New Jersey.
RESTAURANTS
Slate

America’s Proud Armpit

I’ve long held a grudge against Marvel productions for their lazy typecasting of villains, most egregiously when Iron Man cast the tremendous Egyptian actor Sayed Badreya to play a terrorist just a few years after he produced and starred in T for Terrorist, a short meant to raise awareness for how damaging those portrayals can be. (I get why he took the role, but damn!) Yet as a card-carrying New Jersey Muslim, I could not in good conscience skip Ms. Marvel, the Garden State-set story of a Muslim teenager discovering her superpowers. And I have to say: This show kind of nails it. It’s a lot of fun, and at times alarmingly accurate: We do in fact have our Eid celebrations in parking lots, but only because we’d never get a permit to bring a bouncy castle to Liberty State Park. Who knew if you hire Muslim writers and directors, you end up with work that can pass the smell test?
POLITICS
Sports
NJ.com

New York gets the best of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy once again | Mulshine

A hundred years ago, the great H.L. Mencken wrote that Manhattan is “a place fit only for the gross business of making money.”. Now it seems to be losing that quality as well. The New York newspapers report that many workers still haven’t returned to offices in the city. Meanwhile in Monmouth County, the rush-hour trains into the city, formerly standing-room-only, now have plenty of empty seats.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Abortion-based invite to N.J. sinks to new low | Letters

Concerning the recent article, “Message in anti-abortion states: Come to New Jersey,” about billboards that have been placed in four states that restrict the procedure, urging businesses to move here. A nonprofit group funded the signs, but Gov. Phil Murphy has also encouraged travel and relocation for reproductive rights.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
94.5 PST

Legendary New Jersey pizzeria is sold after 60 years

Very few businesses can stay in the family for 60 years, but Pizza Town USA in Elmwood Park did. But that has changed now as the owners, Michelle and Bruce Tomo have sold the beloved pizzeria. Bruce’s dad, Raymond, founded the restaurant 64 years ago in the same location where...
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Former AG: Local prosecutors need to step up and shut down New Jersey’s Illegal cannabis market | Opinion

When I was attorney general of New Jersey, the discussion surrounding the legalization of cannabis for adult recreational use was just heating up. We knew back then, based on polling of eligible voters, that cannabis would be legalized for recreational use. As I said publicly in 2018, it was not a question of whether it would be legalized, only when and how.
POLITICS
boozyburbs.com

Former Del Posto Chef to Helm Restaurant in North Jersey

A new restaurant featuring some New York City pedigree is headed to Northern Valley later this year. Verana is expected to be a “high end Italian restaurant” opening in downtown Norwood. The kitchen will feature a former chef of Del Posto — back in 2010, the now shuttered...
NORWOOD, NJ
Shore News Network

163rd New Jersey State Police Academy Class Graduates

LINCROFT, NJ – The New Jersey State Police have graduated their latest class of state troopers to join the department in a ceremony held in Lincroft. On Friday, New Jersey Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, and Colonel Patrick J. Callahan presented badges to New Jersey’s newest state troopers during the graduation ceremony at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, N.J.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
#World Soccer#Major League Soccer#Kearny High School#Monmouth University
New Jersey 101.5

Explore NJ: Best seafood restaurants in South Jersey

Living at the Jersey Shore offers plenty of great food options, but there is nothing better than finding the perfect seafood spot in the summer. Often times when I'm in the mood for seafood, I ask the question, where should we go? For a resort area, by the beach, we have a ton of options to find great fresh fish, crabs, steamed clams, oysters, and more!
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey 101.5

Big Joe Henry’s Top 8 Italian restaurants on the NJ shore

I know, I know: Everyone has their favorite Italian restaurants because here in New Jersey we have the best of the best in Italian cuisine. The choices are many so I narrowed it down to my favorite Italian restaurants on the Jersey Shore and I explain why. I encourage you to let me know your favorite Italian restaurant on the Jersey Shore and share with us.
RESTAURANTS
The Associated Press

Cyberknife wins $1 million Haskell at Monmouth Park

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Coming into the $1 million Haskell Stakes, the focus was on Bob Baffert’s bid to win the Grade I race for a 10th time and fellow trainer Chad Brown’s attempt to prevent it with the undefeated Jack Christopher. Al Gold, a New Jersey native who never had a horse good enough to run in the Haskell, stole the show. Arkansas Derby winner Cyberknife made a bold move along the rail to pass Jack Christopher, then held off Baffert’s Taiba to win the Haskell at Monmouth Park on Saturday. “I wanted to win for years and I’ve been an owner for 20 years, and finally we’ve got to win,” Gold said after winning a Grade 1 race for the second time this year. He had never won one before. “So it’s terrific. It’s indescribable.”
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ

