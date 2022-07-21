The Weeknd performs in concert at Gillette Stadium

The Weeknd performs on day three at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug 4, 2018. The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday, Nov. 12 that the three-time Grammy winner… Read More

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Weeknd performs for the first time at Gillette Stadium Thursday night.

The Weeknd headlined the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show and is one of the world’s best-selling musicians. He’s won three Grammys, five American Music Awards and was nominated for an Academy Award.

The Weeknd, whose real name is, Abel Tesfaye, will take the stage at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution as part of his global After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour at 6:30 p.m.

Concertgoers are encouraged to allow themselves plenty of time to travel to Gillette Stadium. The parking lots are $50 per car or motorcycle open at 2:30 p.m. and gates open at 4:30 p.m.

No bags larger than a small wristlet or wallet will not be allowed inside. Bags any larger such as purses, shoulder bags and backpacks, will not be allowed. The stadium is also cashless, all sales must be made with debit and credit cards, wallet or watch. Cash to card machines are available inside the stadium.

Prohibited items at Gillette Stadium

GoPro/video cameras

tripods/monopods

professional cameras and cameras with detachable lenses

selfie sticks

strollers

backpacks

lasers

umbrellas

outside food and beverage

balloons

beach balls

noisemakers

any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate by stadium management.

Signs are permitted but they cannot be larger than 28” x 22”

Also performing during the 2022 Gillette Stadium Concert Series include:

July 27 & 28 Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road the Final Tour 8:00 p.m.

Aug. 26 & 27 Kenny Chesney Here and Now Stadium Tour 5:00 p.m.

Sept. 9 Rammstein North American Stadium Tour 7:00 p.m.

Concerts at Gillette Stadium are rain or shine. Fans who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days or experience symptoms of COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to the event must agree not to attend.