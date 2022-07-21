ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dept. of Health announces vaccine clinics at state parks

By James Wesser
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDzNs_0gnji8Yo00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced that they are partnering with the Department of Health (DOH) to help get more residents access to the COVID-19 vaccine in three state parks this summer.

“DCNR is proud to again partner with the Department of Health to provide these opportunities to help raise Pennsylvania’s vaccination and boosted rate,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “The outdoors have been critical in helping Pennsylvanians maintain their physical and mental health during the pandemic. These vaccine clinics are yet another way we can help people through these unprecedented times.”

The COVID-19 vaccine clinics will take place at the following state parks on the designated dates and times below:

  • Lackawanna State Park , located at 1839 N Abington Rd, North Abington Township, PA on Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Yellow Creek State Park , located at 170 PA-259, Penn Run, PA on Friday, July 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Caledonia State Park , located at 101 Pine Grove Rd, Fayetteville, PA on Sunday, August 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Children ages six months through five years can receive the vaccine with parental consent at the state park clinics, as well as at health centers, pediatrician offices, and pharmacies.

New Holland Police investigating theft of two motorcycles

“These vaccines are a safe and effective way to protect ourselves and now some of our youngest Pennsylvanians,” Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “If you are not up to date on your COVID-19 vaccinations, I encourage you to take advantage of the free COVID-19 vaccination being offered at these state parks.”

Those with questions about the vaccine clinics are urged to contact the state park that is hosting the clinic. To find other COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the state, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

See the stroke death rate in Pennsylvania

Investigated the stroke death rate in Pennsylvania using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Route 22 Polluter Pleads Guilty to Violating the Clean Streams Law

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Southeast Directional Drilling, a subcontractor of National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation, pleaded guilty Friday to polluting an Unnamed Tributary to St. Patrick’s Run as well as groundwater in the area of Route 22 near 121 Campbell Road, Bulger, PA during the installation of transmission lines, which were intended to transport natural gas.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Fayetteville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

’77 hours of sheer hell’

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Mark Schweiker says Quecreek rescue proof miracles do happen. Twenty years ago this week, Gov. Mark Schweiker stepped to a podium in an abandoned Somerset County grocery store converted to a makeshift media center, pumped both fists in the air and proclaimed that against all odds, nine men trapped 240 feet underground for 77 hours had been rescued from the Quecreek Mine.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania veterans to receive restitution in jeweler scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a multi-state settlement that recovers $34.2 million for 46,000 service members and veterans nationwide who were “deceived” by Harris Jewelry. According to the AG’s office, the jewelry company “used deceptive marketing tactics to lure active-duty service...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Mental Health#Health Clinics#Caledonia State Park#Pennsylvanians#New Holland Police#Effec
abc27.com

Coroner called to rescue situation in York County

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The coroner been has called to the scene of a rescue incident in Peach Bottom Township, according to York County Dispatch. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Wilkes-Barre City Mayor remarks on Pennsylvania state ATV law

On Wednesday, July 13, Governor Tom Wolf signed a Bill that bans ATVs and dirt bikes from operating on public streets and sidewalks in Pennsylvania’s cities. Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown released a comment on the passing of the bill. I think it’s a step in the right direction....
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate drops again in June

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania continues to see a fall in unemployment rates. The state’s Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) reported that the rate dropped to 4.5% in June. While the national unemployment rate has not changed since March (3.6%), the commonwealth’s unemployment rate fell one-tenth of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WBRE

Pa. Dept. of Revenue warns businesses of new scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Revenue is warning Pennsylvanians of a new scam in which scammers are sending phony letters to business owners to trick them into turning over their accounting records. According to a release, these fake letters include the Department of revenue’s name and logo, leading owners to believe they are […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Heat Advisory: Several PA counties affected

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— With near record heat expected again on Sunday, a heat advisory has been issued for multiple Pennsylvania counties. Here are the counties that will be affected. Columbia, Lackawanna, and Luzerne counties will be in a heat advisory on Sunday, July 24, from 1 p.m. to 7...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Orchard workers in Adams County beat the heat

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The sun was beating down on Adams County this weekend. As temperatures continued to climb, Hollabaugh Bros. employees continued to work, and still with smiles on their faces. Kenol Laurent, one of the orchard workers, does not mind the intense heat. “We've been working like...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man dies while swimming in Youghiogheny River

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man died while swimming in the Youghiogheny River in Perry Township, Fayette County. According to Fayette County 911, first responders were dispatched to the scene along Layton Road at around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. The Fayette County coroner's office says 29-year-old David Koker of...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Department Of Revenue Secretary To Provide Details On New Scam Targeting Pennsylvania Business Owners

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Department of Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell will provide details on a new scam targeting Pennsylvania business owners with threatening letters. The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above. What: Department of Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell will provide details on a new scam targeting Pennsylvania business owners. The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. When: Friday, July 22, 2022. Time: 11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Toxic substance found in Kreutz Creek

EAST PROSPECT, Pa. — Earlier this week, residents of Lower Windsor Township received a postcard in the mail. In it, the township was advising residents not to wade in Kreutz Creek after toxic substances were discovered. As the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection investigates the matter, one man believes...
EAST PROSPECT, PA
WBRE

WBRE

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy