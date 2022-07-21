Loyal Wayne Kent

MOUNT AYR, IA – Ringgold County authorities served a search warrant last week which resulted in the arrest of three local residents. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol in the execution of the warrant on South Douglas Street in Mount Ayr. According to law enforcement several firearms were seized from the property as well as narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

