Saint Joseph, MO

Loyal Wayne Kent

northwestmoinfo.com
 3 days ago

Visitation for 90-year-old Loyal Wayne Kent of Saint...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

northwestmoinfo.com

Search Warrant Results in Three Arrests in Mount Ayr

MOUNT AYR, IA – Ringgold County authorities served a search warrant last week which resulted in the arrest of three local residents. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol in the execution of the warrant on South Douglas Street in Mount Ayr. According to law enforcement several firearms were seized from the property as well as narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Mobile Museum Aims to Stop in Every Iowa County by End of 2023

(Radio Iowa) The State Historical Society’s mobile museum is touring several cities in Iowa this summer and currently is parked in Sibley. Michael Morain of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs says it brings artifacts to Iowans who can’t make the trip to the State Historical Museum in Des Moines.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Parenthood Employees in Iowa and Four Other States Form a Union

FILE - In this June 4, 2019, file photo, anti-abortion advocates gather outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis. A federal appeals court on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, will consider whether Missouri can implement a sweeping law aimed at limiting abortions. The law adopted in 2019 would ban abortions at or around the eighth week of pregnancy. It also would prohibit abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
SAINT LOUIS, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa AG Proposes Legalizing Fentanyl Test Strips to Curb Overdose Deaths

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller speaks in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa's Republican governor has rejected two-thirds of the Democratic state attorney general's requests to join multistate lawsuits, under an unusual compromise that has allowed her to repeatedly block the state's involvement in challenges to Trump administration policies. Iowa Attorney General Miller agreed in May 2019 to seek Gov. Kim Reynolds' approval before he would join multistate lawsuits.(AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
IOWA STATE

