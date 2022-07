If you're keeping track of the former New England Patriots who have joined the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, you might need to grab a new page. According to the Raiders' official website, former Patriots scout Jordon Hein has joined Las Vegas' personnel department as a pro scout. (Hat tip to Neil Stratton on Twitter.) Hein's LinkedIn page suggests he joined the Raiders in February of this year, but it appears his move from New England to Las Vegas is now official with training camp set to begin next week.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO