Alabama: Man leads deputies on high-speed chase with unrestrained 3-year-old in the backseat

By Kait Newsum
 3 days ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 23-year-old Huntsville man was arrested on Wednesday after authorities say he led them on a high-speed chase with a 3-year-old in the car.

Robert Jaemann Anderson is facing several charges after the pursuit, which involved a small child completely unrestrained in the backseat the entire time.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says deputies noticed a car driving westbound on Winchester Road at a high rate of speed, so they turned around to initiate a traffic stop. The driver, instead of pulling over, sped up and began to flee.

According to the MCSO, in their hurry to run from authorities, the driver hit a utility trailer being pulled by a pickup truck, ran the red light at the Bell Factory intersection and ran the red light at the Riverton Road intersection.

The driver eventually tried to make a “high-speed right-hand turn” into the Walmart parking lot at the corner of Homer Nance and Winchester Road, MSCO says.

That’s when the driver lost control, hitting the curb and landing in the grass. Both the driver and female passenger surrendered immediately, according to MCSO.

After they were taken into custody, that’s when deputies discovered a 3-year-old female in the backseat, unrestrained. The child was checked out by HEMSI and was treated for minor injuries.

Deputies contacted the Department of Human Resources, at which point a safety plan was put into motion with the grandparents, who came and picked up the 3-year-old.

The female passenger was released.

Robert Anderson (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Anderson was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, carrying without a permit, multiple traffic citations and attempting to elude police.

Anderson was taken to the Madison County Jail, where his bond from all charges totaled $39,000.

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

