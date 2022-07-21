ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Weekend weather: Triple-digit weekend ahead, with highs at 100

By Chris Smith
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s a triple-digit weekend coming up, with Saturday’s high expected to hit 100, and that’s before any heat index. The highs Friday and Sunday will be 1...

WEATHER ALERT: Heat Advisory today with index at 105, but rain coming this week

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With a heat index of 105 expected, we’re under a Heat Advisory today. But rain is coming Monday, and it could continue all week. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Montgomery and surrounding counties through 7 p.m. tonight. The high should be near 98, with the index as high as 105.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER: 7-24-25,2022 Hot, Steamy,Stormy

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 204 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 TNZ005>008-023>027-056>060-093-241515- /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0008.220724T1600Z-220725T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson- Cheatham-Davidson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Wayne- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Clifton, and Waynesboro 204 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening, and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. && $$
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Portion of area enters severe drought status

As the area continues to miss out on any significant rainfall, a large portion of western Kentucky has officially entered severe drought status. All of Trigg County and over half of Christian County is in severe drought and almost all of the remainder of Christian and Todd are in moderate drought.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Clarksville, TN
HWEA to close portion of Pyle Lane on Tuesday night

The Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority will close a portion of Pyle Lane Tuesday night to all for work on a water main. According to a news release, it will take place from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. Tuesday night from the area of L.C. Avenue to Canton Pike. It will allow for work to take place on a 12-inch water main. For more information, contact HWEA at 270-887-4246.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Clarksville Regional Airport hosts Chamber Business After Hours | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Regional Airport hosted the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours on Thursday. “I think this is the best Business After Hours that we’ve had in 11 years,” said John Patterson, airport manager. “The crowd is always great, as well as the interaction. We try to step it up every year for everybody, and it seems to have a positive response.”
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Clarksville TN a ‘Hidden Gem That Has Been Discovered’

Clarksville-Montgomery County is an economic engine with a skilled talent pipeline and abundant resources. Sponsored by: Clarksville Economic Development Council. Clarksville-Montgomery County is a place where talent and opportunity connect. This is due to a growing workforce of career-ready veterans and well-educated high school and university graduates with the skills needed by companies creating the jobs of the future.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Inaugural Robertson County Blues Festival Looking for Craft Vendors

Crooked Eye Tommy Marsh, one of the founders of the Ojai Blues Festival, is bringing his favorite Blues with him to his new home in Robertson County. The new Crooked Eye Blues Festival will take place on August 20 from 2:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at the Robertson County Fairgrounds. The festival’s lineup includes a wide range of local and national artists. He needs artists and crafts people who are willing to bring their goods and have a booth at the new event.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Bowling Green man injured in Parkway accident

A truck driver was injured in an accident Sunday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Goulet says 55-year old Ejub Cavka of Bowling Green had been southbound near the 11 mile-marker when he lost control of his semi and went into the ditch. Cavka...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
I-24 Westbound at Exit 8 shut down due to two-vehicle crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department has been helping the Tennessee Highway Patrol with a two-vehicle crash with no injuries on Interstate 24 west. The crash happened around mile marker seven and happened around 7:46 p.m. Westbound traffic has been shut down at Exit 8 until the scene...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
THP Identifies Rider In Saturday’s Fatal I24 Motorcycle Crash

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is releasing more information on Saturday’s fatal I24 motorcycle crash that claimed one life. The crash occurred at mile marker 27 on I24 West (between Joelton and Pleasant View) just after 10 pm. MAP The interstate was closed for several hours while the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the crash.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
$375,000 awarded to build dog parks across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fifteen communities across Tennessee have won grants totaling $375,000 to build or enhance dog parks. Throughout the past year, dozens of communities have worked to organize residents, coordinate with local officials, mobilize on social media, and host pet-friendly events to compete to win the $25,000 grant from Boyd Foundation.
TENNESSEE STATE

