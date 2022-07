Chef and owner Josh Admon is opening his first bagel shop after moving to Cleveland Heights from Israel. Sometimes going old school feels refreshing. Nubeigel, which opened July 5 in Cleveland Heights, is one of just a few Cleveland-area bagel shops doing bagels the right way — traditionally hand-rolled, boiled and fresh-baked. But that doesn’t mean their approach is stale. This new business ventures into uncharted territory with elevated flavors like Kalamata olives, capers and red onions, and more.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO