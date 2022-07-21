Southington police blotter

Ramos Eduardo Figueroa, 44, 225 W Main St. Apt. 4, New Britain, ill opn mv under suspension. Christopher T. ALlocca, 35, 51 East St., New Britain, second-degree failure to appear. Amanda J. Sargis, 41, 34 Wilcox St. Apt. 2N, New Britain, disorderly conduct. Daniel E. James, 42, 34 Wilcox St....
NEWINGTON – In the name of supporting youth with dyslexia, dozens gathered for the annual 2022 Scottish Rite Run for Dyslexia Road Race at the 207 Deming Street Valley of Hartford location, Saturday morning. Uncertain of the exact origin date of the race, event organizer Gordon Hurlbert said the...
Marilyn J. Dempsey, 79, a long-term resident of Berlin, died peacefully after a battle with cancer July 14th. Marilyn was born on Jan. 7th, 1943 to the late Joseph and Lucy (Spera) Casella in Hartford. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joe Casella and Johnny Midnight. Marilyn spent 43 years...
PLAINVILLE – Town leaders are moving ahead with several projects including White Oak remediation, police station and airport improvements, and installing a sewer system extension for the Honor Heights neighborhood. Town Council Chair Kathy Pugliese said that the town has put out RFPs (request for proposals) for remediation work...
Mary Benzinger Chester, 91, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022 at Newington Rapid Recovery Center. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NewBritainSagarino.com for the Chester family.
Paulette (Danis) Kellerstedt, 91, of New Britain, widow of Burton A. Kellerstedt, passed away Wednesday (June 29, 2022) at Jerome Home in New Britain. Born in Fall River, Mass, daughter of the late Robert and Irene (Plourde) Danis, she has lived in New Britain since 1936. Paulette was employed at...
BERLIN- The town held a ribbon cutting Friday morning for Prism Academy, which made a home in the historic Mooreland Hill School. “As everyone knows this has been the home of the school for many years and the great news is it going to be a school again for many, many more years,” said Chris Edge, Economic Development Director. “I was introduced to this wonderful team almost a year ago they were in another town and trying to figure out where their growth was; thankfully they were able to connect here with the leadership of Mooreland Hill School.”
BRISTOL – After a week of more than 90 degree heat, several parents took Friday as an opportunity to bring their kids to cool down and have fun in local splash pads. Kids in the splash pad at Bristol’s Rockwell Park ran around in water raining down on them from fountains and buckets that filled and dumped overhead. They also ran alongside umbrella-like sprays which came up to the waists of little ones. The splash pad attracted visitors from near and far Friday.
NEW BRITAIN – The VFW Post 511 on Veterans Drive was void of any card collectors Sunday, after the Primetime Card Show was postponed. Pegged as “The Ultimate Sports Card Show Experience” Primetime typically brings dozens of vendors from across New England, New York and New Jersey to New Britain once monthly.
Raymond Bannon, 79, of Plantsville, husband of Sherryl Bannon, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in Hartford, he was a graduate of New Britain High School and the University of Connecticut. He is survived...
Comments / 0