Southington police blotter

BERLIN- The town held a ribbon cutting Friday morning for Prism Academy, which made a home in the historic Mooreland Hill School. “As everyone knows this has been the home of the school for many years and the great news is it going to be a school again for many, many more years,” said Chris Edge, Economic Development Director. “I was introduced to this wonderful team almost a year ago they were in another town and trying to figure out where their growth was; thankfully they were able to connect here with the leadership of Mooreland Hill School.”

BERLIN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO