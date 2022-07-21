ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun sign Joyner Holmes to rest of season contract

By Kels Dayton Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
The Connecticut Sun have signed Joyner Holmes to a rest of season contract, the team announced Thursday.

Holmes, a 6-foot-3 forward out of the University of Texas, is averaging 7.5 minutes per game in 19 games this season.

She was chosen by the Seattle Storm with the 19th overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, but was waived by the Storm in May before finishing that season with the New York Liberty.

The Sun signed the 24-year-old Holmes to a training camp contract prior to the season, and she made the roster, in part to add frontcourt depth behind 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones and All-Stars Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones.

Connecticut currently sits in second place in the Eastern Conference at 17-9 with 20 games left to play in the regular season.

