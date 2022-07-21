ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Paris Hilton names the Irwin family’s baby giraffe at Australia Zoo

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gjkQS_0gnjgBco00

A baby giraffe has been welcomed into the Irwin family’s Australia Zoo , and its name has been chosen by none other than Paris Hilton .

The heiress became an honorary member of the Irwin family last May as part of Uber Eats’ “Tonight I’ll Be Eating” campaign. In several campaign videos, Paris Hilton interacts with the famous Australian family in a variety of different scenarios at their Australia Zoo.

Now, the social media influencer has been given the honour of naming the Irwin’s newest baby giraffe: Princess Lasagna Baby.

Princess Lasagna Baby has already become somewhat of a local celebrity after her name was displayed on an Uber Eats 3D billboard in Melbourne on Wednesday with the tagline: “Named by Paris Hilton”. Passersby stopped to take pictures of Princess Lasagna Baby’s animated billboard in central Melbourne, but fans of Paris Hilton’s four-legged friend can meet her in-person at the Australia Zoo.

Food delivery company UberEats Australia launched their collaboration with Paris Hilton and the Irwin family – Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin – in May with a number of adverts showing the American socialite lending a not-so-helpful hand to the Irwin’s at their Australia Zoo.

In one promo, a snake accidentally swallows Paris’s chihuahua. “Crikey, Paris. This is where we keep the snakes,” Terri exclaims in the clip. Paris responds: “That is so crikey.”

Following the launch of the Uber Eats campaign, matriarch Terri Irwin spoke with Pedestrian about welcoming Paris Hilton into the Irwin family.

“We were delighted to welcome Paris into the family,” Terri, 58, said. “While she may not be cut out for zoo work, there’s no doubt she’s a business powerhouse and will help us share Australia Zoo’s conservation message with a whole new audience.”

Robert Irwin, 18, also explained that his family has “more in common [with Paris] than you might think.”

“We’re both big, big animal lovers, maybe different kinds of animals, but we both have a really good respect for the natural world,” he said. “It’s been really really really fun to create this unlikely friendship with Paris. And hopefully one that will continue and when she comes back to Australia, I’m sure we’ll definitely catch up.”

Meanwhile, Paris Hilton was excited about the opportunity to pair up with the Irwins because she uses Uber Eats “basically every single day”.

“I love it! I love food, I love ordering and I love the brand Uber so when I got the call to do this, and it was with Australians and the Irwins, I was like, ‘This sounds like so much fun,’” she said. “I love the Aussies!”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Terri Irwin
Whiskey Riff

Tourists Come Face To Face With Absolute UNIT Of A Brown Bear In Alaska

You couldn’t pay me enough to money to get this close to a live brown bear in the wild. I have no idea how everyone in this video is staying so calm, and even more miraculously, not completely shitting their pants. I would have been shaking and screaming, just dying to run away… and yet, they all just stood there like the situation unfolding was totally casual.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giraffe#Australian#Their Australia Zoo#The Australia Zoo#Ubereats Australia#American#Crikey
extratv

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Minuto

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left the station

After a bedding down for the night on the Caledonian Sleeper train on Tuesday - expecting to sleep through a 345-mile journey - passengers woke up to find it had never left the station.Jim Metcalfe, a regular user of the sleeper train service from Scotland to London, recounted the strange events first thing on the morning of 20 July.“In 15 years of using this train, and through many bizarre twists and turns, this has to be strangest yet,” Mr Metcalfe wrote on Twitter.“Wake up, and the train never left Glasgow. It was just sat here all night, and now...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Abandoned dogs faced lingering death in heatwave, RSPCA says

Two "terrified" dogs were "callously left in a secluded spot" on the hottest day of the year, the RSPCA has said. The charity said the pair faced "a lingering death" before being found at midday near Macclesfield on Tuesday, as the UK dealt with record temperatures. A couple in a...
ANIMALS
NBC News

Wild cheetahs to prowl in India for first time in 70 years

Cheetahs are set to race on the plains of India for the first time since the world's fastest land animal was driven to extinction in the South Asian country 70 years ago, officials said Wednesday. African cheetahs will be transported from Namibia to the Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary, a national park...
ANIMALS
Newsweek

First Jaguars Born in Forest Where They Went Extinct 70 Years Ago

Jaguars have been born in an Argentine wetland 70 years after they went extinct from the area. The jaguars were born in Ibera Park in humid, verdant northeastern Argentina following a successful rewilding program. Overjoyed conservationists released motion-triggered video footage from a wildlife camera showing one of the parents walking...
ANIMALS
Yana Bostongirl

The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Caught in a River in South Africa

According to Wikipedia, the bull shark (Carcharhinus leucas) "also known as "the "Zambezi shark" (informally "zambi") in Africa, and "Lake Nicaragua shark" in Nicaragua, is a requiem shark commonly found worldwide in warm, shallow waters along coasts and in rivers. It is known for its aggressive nature, and presence in warm, shallow brackish and freshwater systems including estuaries and rivers."
Popculture

'Little People, Big World' Stars Reveal New Farm Purchase Amid Sale Drama

The Roloffs on Little People, Big World have recenrtly been dealing with drama between Matt Roloff and his sons, Zach and Jeremy Roloff. The bulk stems from the sale of the family farm in Oregon, with Matt Roloff calling out his sons in an Instagram post that sparked a response from Zach Roloff in the comments. Jeremy Roloff was included in the potential drama, but his latest decision with his wife Audrey and their kids points to him landing closer to his father's side.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Mysterious ‘pregnant’ Egyptian mummy reveals woman may have also had cancer

An ancient Egyptian woman, believed to be the first-ever known case of an embalmed pregnant mummy, may have died of cancer, scientists say. The mummy – discovered at the beginning of the 19th century in Thebes and donated to the University of Warsaw in Poland in 1826 – was X-rayed and CT scanned as part of a study, researchers said in a blog post.Analysis of the data from the radiological examination showed changes in the craniofacial bones, “corresponding with similar to observed as activity of nasopharyngeal cancer (NPC),” which originates in an area of ââthe nose and throat, they...
CANCER
The Independent

The Independent

760K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy