Beyonce Reveals ‘Renaissance’ Collaborators: Drake, Jay-Z, Pharrell, Tems, Dozens More

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Carlijn Jacobs

Beyonce has revealed the credits for her forthcoming seventh full-length solo album “Renaissance,” and they’re every bit as star-studded and envelope-pushing as you’d expect, a mixture of household names like Drake, Jay-Z and Pharrell, veteran hitmakers like The-Dream, Raphael Saadiq, Hit Boy, Mike Dean and Nova Wave, and some unknowns who are having their first entries on Genius.com.

Based on the songwriting credits revealed in Apple Music — with a few typos — collaborators include:

Drake, on the song “Heated,”

Jay-Z, with credits on three songs,

Pharrell Williams, likely in collaboration with his Neptunes partner Chad Hugo (the name “Chad” appears at the end of the credits for song “Energy”),

Nigerian singer Tems,

Solange/ D’Angelo collaborator Raphael Saadiq,

R&B chanteuse Sabrina Claudio,

Longtime Beyonce collaborator The-Dream (“Single Ladies,” “Who Run the World (Girls)”) on multiple songs,

Longtime Jay-Z/ Kanye West collaborator No I.D.,

Songwriting/production duo Nova Wav (Denisia “Blu June” Andrews and Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney),

PC Records founder and Charli XCX collaborator A. G. Cook,

R&B singer and former Odd Future member Syd,

Longtime Kanye West collaborator Mike Dean (whose name is in all-caps for some reason)

artist/producer Labrinth,

Star producer and Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers, although it seems possible it could be a sample,

DJ/producer Honey Dijon,

Veteran hip-hop producer Hit-Boy (Jay-Z and Kanye’s “N—-s in Paris,” Beyonce’s “Sorry”)

And what appear to be samples of songs involving James Brown, Giorgio Moroder and Donna Summer.

Full credits, per Apple Music, appear below:

1. I’M THAT GIRL

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Kelman Ducan, MIKE DEAN, Tommy Wright III & Andrea Yvette Summers

2. COZY

Beyoncé, Nija Charles, Honey Redmond, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon, MIKE DEAN, Dave Giles II,

Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Curtis Alan Jones

3. ALIEN SUPERSTAR

Beyoncé, Honey Redmond, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon, MIKE DEAN, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews,

Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, S. Carter, David Debrandon Brown, Dave Hamelin, Timothy Lee Mckenzie, Danielle Balbuena,

Rami Yacoub, Lev

4. CUFF IT

Beyoncé, Nile Rodgers, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Raphael Saadiq, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Morten Ristorp, Terius

“The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Mary Christine Brockert & Allen Henry McGrier

5. ENERGY

Beyoncé, Skrillex, Tyshane Thompson, BEAM, Almando Cresso, Jordan Douglas, Tizita Makuria, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews,

Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Mary Christine Brockert, Allen Henry McGrier,

Pharrell Williams, Chad

6. BREAK MY SOUL

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Christopher A. Stewart, S. Carter, Allen George, Fred McFarlane, Adam Pigott

& Freddie Ross

7. CHURCH GIRL

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Ernest “No I.D.” Wilson, Elbernita Clark Terrell, Jimi Stephen Payton, Dion

Lamont Norman, Derrick Robert Ordogne, James Brown, Orville Erwin Hall, Phillip Glen Price, Ralph MacDonald & William Salter

8. PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA

Beyoncé, Sabrina Claudio, Sydney Bennett & Nick Green

9. VIRGO’S GROOVE

Beyoncé, Leven Kali, Solomon Fafenson Cole, Daniel Memmi, Dustin Bowie, Darius Dixson, Jocelyn Donald, Jesse Wilson, Denisia

“Blu June” Andrews & Brittany “aChi_Coney” Coney

10. MOVE

Beyoncé, Richard Isong, Ariowa Irosogie, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Temilade Openiyi & Ronald

Banful

11. HEATED

Beyoncé, Aubrey Drake Graham, Matthew Samuels, Jahaan Sweet, Rupert Thomas Jr., Sean Seaton, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews,

Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney & Ricky Lawson

12. THIQUE

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Chauncey Hollis, Jr., Atia Boggs, Julian Martrel Mason, Jabbar Stevens

& Cherdericka Nichols

13. ALL UP IN YOUR MIND

Beyoncé, Jabbar Stevens, MIKE DEAN, Cherdericka Nichols, Michael Tucker, Alexander Guy Cook, Jameil Aossey & Larry Griffin, Jr.

14. AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, MIKE DEAN, S. Carter, Andrell D Rogers & Tino Santron Mcintosh

15. PURE/HONEY

Beyoncé, Michael Tucker, Raphael Saadiq, Darius Dixson, Michael Pollack, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Brittany “aChi_Coney” Coney, Moi Renee, Eric Snead, Jerel Black, VEJAI MARCEL ALSTON, Michael D. Cox, Andrew

Richard

16. SUMMER RENAISSANCE

Beyoncé, Leven Kali, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, MIKE DEAN, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Atia

Boggs, Lavar Coppin, Saliou Diagne, Ricky Lawson, Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder & Peter Bellotte

