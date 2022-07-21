ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Kenyan Drake, Denzelle Good cleared for camp

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake and offensive lineman Denzelle Good have been cleared to participate in training camp, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Thursday.

Drake broke his leg in December while Good suffered a torn ACL in Week 1 of the 2021 season and missed the rest of the campaign.

Drake, 28, rushed for 254 yards and caught 30 passes for another 291 yards in 12 games (two starts) last season, his first with the Raiders. He scored three combined touchdowns. He was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 8. He signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Raiders in March 2021.

Good, 31, is the Raiders’ projected starter at right guard. He started 14 of 15 games for the Raiders in 2020. He has played in 62 career games (43 starts) for the Indianapolis Colts (2015-18) and Raiders. He signed a two-year, $8.36 million deal with Las Vegas in March 2021.

