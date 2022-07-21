ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian official: U.S. being disrespectful in Brittney Griner case

 3 days ago

The United States’ characterization of WNBA star Brittney Griner’s jailing on drug charges as “wrongful detention” shows disrespect for Russian law, a spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The Phoenix Mercury star and two-time Olympic gold medalist has been detained in a Russian jail since mid-February for bringing vape canisters containing cannabis oil into the country. Griner pleaded guilty earlier this month but said she did not intend to break the law.

Earlier this month as part of her trial, Griner’s lawyers provided documentation from a U.S. medical center that had permitted Griner in 2020 to use medical cannabis to treat chronic pain.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said U.S. laws do not extend to Russia.

“If a U.S. citizen was taken in connection with the fact that she was smuggling drugs, and she does not deny this, then this should be commensurate with our Russian, local laws, and not with those adopted in San Francisco, New York and Washington,” Zakharova said.

“You understand, if drugs are legalized in the United States, in a number of states, and this is done for a long time, and now the whole country will become drug-addicted, this does not mean that all other countries are following the same path,” Zakharova added.

Possessing cannabis cartridges for any purpose is illegal in Russia.

The charges can carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Griner’s trial resumes Tuesday.

–Field Level Media

Comments

kitty-o
3d ago

and there you have it folks. just because it's legal in the US doesn't make it legal in other countries.it's ridiculous that her attorney showed up with a Dr's note. sorry, wrong country.and I believe it's Biden who started the illegally detained thing. hopefully he offended Russia enough that they keep her for the full 10 years.

Kai Rax
3d ago

Keep her! The moment she took her knee and made it well known she is anti-American…no one want her here. For all those willing to stick around and try to fight against racism or equality….I can respect that. I might not like what you stand for, but as an American…I still see you as an American.

Gary Love
3d ago

We have no leverage with Russia, and I really don’t care for her at all, but I’m just wandering if she will survive. Biden has no one’s attention and will actually make things worse for her.

