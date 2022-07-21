Supervisor Raging at Attitude of Millennial Apprentices Praised by Internet
"Tell them you don't need 'educating'....! How bloody dare they! They sound like jumped up little gobsh***s," one user...www.newsweek.com
"Tell them you don't need 'educating'....! How bloody dare they! They sound like jumped up little gobsh***s," one user...www.newsweek.com
No joke, the younger 20 year olds I work with are weak AF, have zero conflict/resolution skills, are not proactive, and get offended when called out on bad actions. I've been told it's how "I deliver the message" which IMO has been very kind, gentle, yet I'm the one that has to walk on eggshells to accommodate their sensitivity at work 🤔🙄🤦♀️I totally get what this author described.
I am a teacher and I have a 20something paraeducator in my room. On her 1st day, her ID lanyard was covered with pins/buttons with all the liberal key phrases. Defund the police, BLM, LGBT rights, and on and on. I told her that her that I respect her right to her opinion and her 1st ammendment right to free speech but activism has no business in the workplace. The pins were gone the next day. Problem solved.
Much like how a Snowflake begins way up in the upper atmosphere. today's Snowflakes began in the home, where no one ever told them 'No'!
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 74