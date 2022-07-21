ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Supervisor Raging at Attitude of Millennial Apprentices Praised by Internet

By Maria Azzurra Volpe
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Tell them you don't need 'educating'....! How bloody dare they! They sound like jumped up little gobsh***s," one user...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 74

Marina Limon Porter
3d ago

No joke, the younger 20 year olds I work with are weak AF, have zero conflict/resolution skills, are not proactive, and get offended when called out on bad actions. I've been told it's how "I deliver the message" which IMO has been very kind, gentle, yet I'm the one that has to walk on eggshells to accommodate their sensitivity at work 🤔🙄🤦‍♀️I totally get what this author described.

Reply(2)
101
Denise Miller
3d ago

I am a teacher and I have a 20something paraeducator in my room. On her 1st day, her ID lanyard was covered with pins/buttons with all the liberal key phrases. Defund the police, BLM, LGBT rights, and on and on. I told her that her that I respect her right to her opinion and her 1st ammendment right to free speech but activism has no business in the workplace. The pins were gone the next day. Problem solved.

Reply(10)
73
Pat McCarthy
3d ago

Much like how a Snowflake begins way up in the upper atmosphere. today's Snowflakes began in the home, where no one ever told them 'No'!

Reply(3)
49
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apprentices#Mumsnet
The Conversation U.S.

Poll reveals white Americans see an increase in discrimination against other white people and less against other racial groups

Despite largely holding the political, economic and social levers of power, nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in the past five years – and more than half of them say they have not seen a rise in discrimination against Black and Latino Americans. A May 2022 University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll further found that a majority of white Americans do not believe that there has been a rise in discrimination against minority groups. In stark contrast, the poll found a large majority of Black Americans believe they have been on...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Young Black people changing their names and hair at work to ‘fit in’ with colleagues

Young Black people are changing their names at work and don’t feel comfortable wearing their natural hair, a new study has revealed. 22 per cent of young Black people reported changing their name on a job application to improve their chances of success, according to the largest ever survey of Black Gen Z Talent in the UK conducted by recruitment marketing agency, TapIn.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Movement to boycott Walgreens grows after people claim they were denied condoms, birth control

Walgreens is facing blowback and threats of a boycott after several stories surfaced online from customers who experienced difficulties purchasing condoms and refilling their prescriptions for birth control.Within the last few days, the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens began picking up steam after more customers from across the US began sharing stories on various social media platforms about the pushback they received in recent weeks while attempting to purchase items related to contraception or birth control.This recent pushback arrives less than a month after the US Supreme Court released their decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a landmark ruling that...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: ‘We Will Adopt Your Baby’? No thanks – I wouldn’t want any child of mine to grow up with your views

Of all the grotesque, frothy-mouthed, holier-than-thou pontificating over the Supreme Court’s devastating decision to remove the rights of women in the US to have an abortion, the very worst has to be those signs which read: WE WILL ADOPT YOUR BABY.I winced, physically winced when I saw them – snapped and posted on Twitter as part of crowd footage of pro-choice vs “pro-life” (anti-abortion) rallies in the wake of the overturning of Roe v Wade."We Will Adopt Your Baby" but hundreds of thousands of kids could use families in the US right now, why haven't you done it already?...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Psychological Consequences of Believing in Heaven and Hell

A new study published in Current Opinion in Psychology examines how our beliefs in heaven and hell, and other ‘supernatural punishment’ narratives, can override our logic and, to some extent, dictate our behavior. The paper suggests that there are pros and cons to these common belief structures and offers a reason for why they are so prevalent in cultures around the world.
MENTAL HEALTH
HipHopWired

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Gets Owned By Berkeley Professor Khiara Bridges For Transphobic Questioning

Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges owned fist-pumping, insurrectionist supporting Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) during a hearing Tuesday (Juy 12) about the overturning of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade.  During the hearing, which veered off into conversations about trans persons and their ability for pregnancy, Bridges gave back Hawley everything he asked […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
102K+
Post
918M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy