Renaissance: Beyonce reveals tracklist for first album since 2016

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
Beyonce has reveled the tracklist for Renaissance, her first album since the release of Lemonade in 2016.

Renaissance, due to be dropped next week, will be the artist’s seventh studio album.

The tracks, which were shared by Beyonce on Instagram, include the already-released single Break My Soul, along with 15 others with titles such as America Has a Problem and Alien Superstar.

The singer has recently said that her new music has been made for people to “wiggle” to.

The Independent

The Independent

