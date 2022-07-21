ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Russian Disciplined Under New Law for Comparing Soviet Union to Nazis

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The fine came after the man advised neighbors in a group chat to read the memoirs of a veteran of World War II, and talked about the actions of Soviet...

Gary Bargdill
3d ago

Lol. Putin is Little Adolph and Russia is the new world Nazi Germany. And a lot of Germans turned a blind eye to what Hitler was doing, just like Russians are doing now with Putin. A little more worried about Putin since he has such a small man syndrome problem.

Patriot37
3d ago

This Was Calling Like It Really Is ....Putin Has Turned Russian Soldiers Into Nazi's ,At Least Communist China Will Steal Everything From You Before Killing You ....

