Russian Disciplined Under New Law for Comparing Soviet Union to Nazis
The fine came after the man advised neighbors in a group chat to read the memoirs of a veteran of World War II, and talked about the actions of Soviet...www.newsweek.com
Lol. Putin is Little Adolph and Russia is the new world Nazi Germany. And a lot of Germans turned a blind eye to what Hitler was doing, just like Russians are doing now with Putin. A little more worried about Putin since he has such a small man syndrome problem.
This Was Calling Like It Really Is ....Putin Has Turned Russian Soldiers Into Nazi's ,At Least Communist China Will Steal Everything From You Before Killing You ....
Comments / 21