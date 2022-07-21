ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

An emotional Klay Thompson had a very sweet message for Kobe Bryant's family after winning ESPYs award

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxifz_0gnjfKbY00

The ESPYs were held last night in Los Angeles and while there were a number of funny moments with Steph Curry as the host, there were also some emotional moments during the annual awards show.

One of those moments came from Klay Thompson after he won the Comeback Athlete of the Year award. The Golden State Warriors star guard spoke about his childhood in Los Angeles and all the times he got to watch Kobe Bryant in person.

He then told Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, that he and other NBA players think of Kobe and Gigi Bryant every day and that her late husband continues to be an inspiration to him.

This is really powerful:

Vanessa Bryant did see that sweet moment and thanked Klay on Instagram:

Yup, it just got a little dusty in here.

Twitter had reactions:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cinemablend

Why The Judge In Lawsuit Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Scolded Vanessa's Legal Team

It’s been more than two years since the death of Kobe Bryant and the eight other passengers who were aboard his fatal helicopter flight, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. As wife and mother to the deceased, Vanessa Bryant will understandably never be able to forget what happened – and she’s not letting others, either. To this day, she is still seeking justice in a high-profile lawsuit against the first responders who allegedly took and circulated photos of the crash site. However, the judge presiding over the case apparently had cause to scold Vanessa’s legal team of late in the sensitive matter.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Inside The Warriors

Shaq Fires Back at Steph Curry's Hot Take

In a recent interview with Complex, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about a hypothetical series between the 2017 Golden State Warriors and the early 2000's Los Angeles Lakers. On what such a series would look like, Steph said, "At the end of the day, if you could...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Warriors Appear To Have Made A Decision On Kevin Durant

As far-fetched as it seemed, Kevin Durant reuniting with the Golden State Warriors looked feasible after the superstar requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. While nobody rushed to shut down speculation of the defending champions bringing back the two-time NBA Finals MVP, Warriors general manager Bob Myers finally poured cold water over the rumors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
The Spun

Seth Curry Explains Why He Doesn't Want To Play With Steph

Despite playing in the NBA for a better part of a decade and bouncing around the league in the process, Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry has yet to join his brother Steph Curry on the Golden State Warriors. In a recent interview, Seth was asked if the idea of playing...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espys#Espn#Ig#Aussie
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign New Player

On Friday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with Trevion Williams. Charania: "Undrafted Purdue center Trevion Williams has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Exhibit 10 contract to compete for a roster spot for Williams, who averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 14.2 minutes for Boston in summer league."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Spun

Warriors Fans Are Loving What Klay Thompson's Dad Said

After two devastating injuries that kept him off the NBA court for two full seasons, Klay Thompson made an inspiring return for this year's NBA title-winning season with the Golden State Warriors. The second half of the Splash Brothers picked up right where he left off in the scoring department,...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy