An emotional Klay Thompson had a very sweet message for Kobe Bryant's family after winning ESPYs award

The ESPYs were held last night in Los Angeles and while there were a number of funny moments with Steph Curry as the host, there were also some emotional moments during the annual awards show.

One of those moments came from Klay Thompson after he won the Comeback Athlete of the Year award. The Golden State Warriors star guard spoke about his childhood in Los Angeles and all the times he got to watch Kobe Bryant in person.

He then told Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, that he and other NBA players think of Kobe and Gigi Bryant every day and that her late husband continues to be an inspiration to him.

This is really powerful:

Vanessa Bryant did see that sweet moment and thanked Klay on Instagram:

Yup, it just got a little dusty in here.

