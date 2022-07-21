ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Summer Season of Giving: Oregon Wild

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKATU is celebrating a summer season of giving, and today we highlighted a local non-profit...

katu.com

Comments / 1

KTVL

Southern Oregon to welcome first resident-owned community in Talent

Talent, Ore. — Southern Oregon is set to have its first resident-owned community where the Almeda fire burned hundreds of homes after a statewide non-profit teamed up with a Rogue Valley community organization to purchase the property. Rose Ojeda, Director of Manufactured Housing for the Community and Shelter Assistance...
TALENT, OR
KDRV

Oregon avian flu expands quarantine

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Agriculture says it is expanding a poultry quarantine after another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) confirmed in Deschutes County. Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed the state’s ninth detection...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Summer heat wave arrives in Oregon Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of you in the valley are waking up to a few Sunday morning clouds, but these areas are expected to burn off by about 9 a.m. Then, the heat returns this afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine Sunday with high temperatures topping out in the...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Oregonian hikes entire Oregon Trail, pushing covered wagon

After three months, over 2,400 miles and four pairs of shoes, one Oregon man’s journey to hike the entirety of the Oregon Trail is complete. Donald “Dundee” Martin began his hike back in April and started at Independence, Missouri. He originally thought the Oregon Trail was similar to treks he’s made before on the Appalachian Trail, but soon realized their history and stories are very different.
OREGON STATE
Bend, OR
Government
Bend, OR
Society
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
opb.org

Inside the fight between Oregon leaders to create a revolutionary growth management system

OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. This is Part 2. Listen to today’s story:
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Another Oregon backyard poultry farm infected with bird flu

Another backyard poultry farm in Deschutes County has lost its flock to bird flu. State agricultural officials said the outbreak was confirmed Tuesday, marking the fourth outbreak in Deschutes County. As of Thursday, state and federal agriculture officials have “humanely euthanized” 980 birds, including 40 chickens and ducks in the latest outbreak, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Person
Jamie Dawson
33andfree

Learn How to Crab On The Oregon Coast!

When you walk through the grocery store and you come across the fish department, they more than likely have King Crab and Dungeness Crab beautifully displayed. When you are on the coast almost every restaurant has fresh, day caught crab available. But wait, you get the case where they have it, your eyes go wide, you start salivating in excitement but then in an instant your excitement is over when you see the price. Upwards of $35/lb with the shell (not just meat) or for a tiny ramekin with ready to eat Crab you could pay around $25.00+ tip.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon Trail Brewfest

The annual Oregon Trail Brewfest is back! Tammy Hernandez headed out to Oregon City for a preview of the fun event's return after a two year pandemic pause. The Oregon Trail Brewfest celebrates beer from some of the finest craft breweries from along the Oregon Trail. Oregon Trail Brewfest. Saturday,...
OREGON CITY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Oregon heading into 3rd straight year for 'La Niña,' what that means

Oregon can expect above-normal amounts of rain through the end of 2022 while forecasters call for a third straight year of weather affected by a periodic shift in sea temperatures and prevailing winds. But that doesn’t mean it’s not hot, Pete Parsons, the Oregon Department of Forestry’s lead meteorologist, said...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon has the country’s cheapest legal-weed: Report

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon has the most inflation-proof marijuana in the county, according to a new report. Despite skyrocketing prices for seemingly everything, Oregon has the cheapest weed in the country, out of the 37 states that have legalized medical or recreational marijuana, according to a recent report by the Portland Business Journal.
PORTLAND, OR
#Oregon Wild
KATU.com

Salem non-profits add new resources to prepare for heat

SALEM, Ore. — With high temperatures in the forecast, agencies in Salem are working to provide resources before health and safety become challenges. From day centers to cooling shelters, the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency plans to have several tools in place to help people beat the heat. Although...
SALEM, OR
fox29.com

Watch: Endless sea of crickets overrun Idaho highway

An Idaho highway was literally overrun with so many Mormon crickets that the state’s transportation department had to get a tractor to clear the road, according to shocking video shared on Twitter. The Idaho Transportation Department showed a tractor leisurely making its way down the highway as it swept...
IDAHO STATE
pnwag.net

New AKWA Declared In Central Oregon

On Wednesday, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the designation of a new Area Of Known Wolf Activity in the central part of the state. The new AKWA includes the Upper Deschutes wildlife management unit in Klamath and Deschutes Counties. ODFW crews said they have monitored reports of...
OREGON STATE
mybasin.com

New Wolf Pack Confirmed in Western Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported yesterday that a new wolf pack has established itself in the Upper Deschutes wildlife management unit in Klamath and Deschutes counties. Not yet named, the wolf family gave birth to at least five pups this year, which were photographed on July 4 by a department trail camera.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

