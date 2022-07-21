ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

President Biden visit to Wilkes-Barre canceled

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago
FILE – President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Washington. Biden’s visit to the Middle East this… Read More

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden’s visit to Wilkes-Barre Thursday has been canceled due to his positive COVID-19 test.

Biden was scheduled to stop at Wilkes University where he was set to speak at the university’s Marts Center Thursday afternoon.

The White House says he was expected to speak about community safety and crime-related issues, a hot topic in communities across the nation and in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

At this time officlas say President Biden will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.

Comments / 8

Anthony Kasperek
3d ago

Hmm you mean the man who has every booster imaginable has covid. And doesn't want to come to a place where only section 8 supports him. HMMM. LGB hope your covid gives you the long sleep.

Reply(3)
3
 

