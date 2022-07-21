ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 teams that can realistically improve their playoff odds by adding Jimmy Garoppolo

By Prince J. Grimes
 3 days ago
Jimmy Garoppolo is the classic case of a quarterback who raises the floor of a team but not necessarily the ceiling. As the starter in San Francisco, he’s reached two conference championship games (and one Super Bowl) in three years, but hasn’t been quite good enough to help the team land a title.

Attempting to get over the hump, the 49ers are apparently ready to turn to 2021 first-rounder Trey Lance at QB, as they’ve reportedly given Garoppolo’s agents permission to seek a trade. However, just because the Niners are done with the 30-year-old doesn’t mean he can’t help another team.

Here’s a look at five teams whose playoff odds hold a little more value by adding Garoppolo.

Seattle Seahawks

Playoff odds: +450

Super Bowl odds: 100-1 (tied 30th)

More than any team on this list, the Seahawks fit the description of a long shot. They should probably be tearing things down after parting with Russell Wilson, but they haven’t seemed to embrace a complete rebuild. So, there’s enough infrastructure in place for a potential playoff run with good enough quarterback play.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Playoff odds: +300

Super Bowl odds: 80-1 (23rd)

Kenny Pickett probably won’t be an effective starter on Day 1, and we’ve seen Mitchell Trubisky’s work. Their play could drag down a team that just made the postseason with a shell of Ben Roethlisberger last season. Garoppolo could have Pittsburgh right in the thick of the playoff race.

New Orleans Saints

Playoff odds: +130

Super Bowl odds: 40-1 (tied 17th)

Incumbent starter Jameis Winston might have a higher ceiling than Garoppolo but hasn’t shown an ability to consistently play to that level. So why not bring in someone with a higher floor instead who may not put as much strain on the defense?

Cleveland Browns

Playoff odds: TBD

Super Bowl odds: 20-1 (tied 9th)

Cleveland knows how this works after agreeing to pay some of Baker Mayfield’s salary in order to trade him to Carolina. If the Browns can get San Francisco to do the same with Garoppolo, they can upgrade their contingency plan in the event Deshaun Watson is suspended. This team is built to win now.

San Francisco 49ers

Playoff odds: -220

Super Bowl odds: 15-1 (tied 6th)

Nobody knows what to expect from Trey Lance. So while it’s possible he can be what they need him to be right away, it’s also possible he’s not ready yet. Realistically, San Francisco’s title odds won’t move by retaining Garoppolo. But we know what they are with him, and that’s a playoff team at the bare minimum.

