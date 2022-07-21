ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

NASA releases new Lake Mead satellite images, shows dramatic water loss since 2000f

By Duncan Phenix, Nexstar Media Wire
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – NASA has published new photographs taken from space of the drastic water loss seen at Lake Mead over the last twenty years.

The natural-color images below were taken on July 6, 2000, and July 3, 2022, by Landsat 7 and Landsat 8 . The detailed images also include a view from Landsat 8 on July 8, 2021 (middle).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E9kUe_0gnjdn4v00
Lake Mead July 6, 2000 – July 3, 2022 (NASA)

Lake Mead and much of the Colorado River basin have been experiencing a 22-year drought. As of July 19, 2022, the water elevation at the Hoover Dam was 1,040.99 feet above sea level; the water elevation at the end of July 2000 (around the time of the Landsat 7 image above) was 1,199.97 feet.

Use the slider to compare the Lake Mead images (story continues below)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKlqY_0gnjdn4v00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZxgs_0gnjdn4v00
Lake Mead July 6, 2000 (Left) – July 3, 2022 (Right)

Above Lake Mead, Lake Powell is currently filled to just 27% of capacity, and the entire Colorado river system stands at 35%.

Experts say climate change and drought have led to the lake dropping to its lowest level since it was full about 20 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pUUNL_0gnjdn4v00
Lake Mead July 3 2022 (NASA)

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton said last month that the agency would take action to protect the system if the seven states in the Colorado River basin don’t quickly come up with a way to cut the use of up to 4 million acre-feet of water — more than Arizona and Nevada’s share combined.

An acre-foot is about 325,850 gallons (about 1.23 million liters). An average household uses one-half to one acre-foot of water a year.

The two states, California and Mexico already have enacted voluntary and mandatory cuts. Water from some reservoirs in the upper basin — Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah — has been released to prop up Lake Powell.

Farmers use a majority of the river’s supply.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Man sentenced to life in prison for New Bedford murder

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after he was found guilty of shooting and killing another man back in 2018. Alexis Silva, 39, was convicted by a jury of several charges including second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Reynaldo Pena, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Fox News

Body found at Lake Mead by park rangers

The National Park Service (NPS) said Wednesday that a body had been recovered near Lake Mead's Boulder Islands. An adult woman had gone missing in Nevada's Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 30, 2022. Park rangers located and recovered the body with the use of a remotely operated vehicle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Colorado Industry
State
Wyoming State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
Colorado Business
State
Utah State
CBS LA

Lake Mead reveals sunken WWII-era boat as water levels plummet

A sunken boat dating back to World War II is the latest object to emerge from a shrinking reservoir that straddles Nevada and Arizona. The Higgins landing craft that has long been 185 feet below the surface is now nearly halfway out of the water at Lake Mead. The boat lies less than a mile from Lake Mead Marina and Hemingway Harbor. It was used to survey the Colorado River decades ago, sold to the marina and then sunk, according to dive tours company Las Vegas Scuba. Higgins Industries in New Orleans built several thousand landing craft between 1942 and...
ARIZONA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Mysterious explosion rocks Hoover Dam

A mysterious explosion rocked the Hoover Dam around 10 a.m. PDT on Tuesday morning and the fiery plume was caught on bystander video. Officials confirmed the fire was extinguished approximately 30 minutes after the explosion took place. Twitter user Kristy Hairston first posted the video that began circulating Twitter. “Touring...
BOULDER CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Mead#Water Rights#Water Level#Landsat 7#Bureau Of Reclamation
CBS Denver

Biologists' fears confirmed on the lower Colorado River

For National Park Service fisheries biologist Jeff Arnold, it was a moment he'd been dreading. Bare-legged in sandals, he was pulling in a net in a shallow backwater of the lower Colorado River last week, when he spotted three young fish that didn't belong there. "Give me a call when you get this!" he messaged a colleague, snapping photos.Minutes later, the park service confirmed their worst fear: smallmouth bass had in fact been found and were likely reproducing in the Colorado River below Glen Canyon Dam.They may be a beloved sport fish, but smallmouth bass feast on humpback chub, an...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Newsweek

Lake Mead Drought Shown In Dramatic New NASA Images

NASA pictures of Lake Mead taken from space show the dramatic drop in water levels since 2000. The photographs, taken by geographical monitoring satellites Landsat 7 and Landsat 8, show how far the shoreline of Lake Mead has crept inwards over the past two decades, with large portions of the lake's northern section having completely dried up.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Complex

Tourist Video Shows Fire at Hoover Dam After Transformer Exploded

An explosion at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday cued an emergency response from a group of Nevada firefighters. Footage of the incident circulating social media shows what appeared to be a fire in a building near the base of the dam, which is located in the Black Canyon of the Colorado River on the border between Nevada and Arizona.
NEVADA STATE
WPRI 12 News

10 arrested, 15 kilos of fentanyl seized in bust

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ten people were arrested Thursday for their alleged roles in a fentanyl-trafficking organization in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced. Just under 15 kilograms of the powerful painkiller were seized during the bust, along with “substantial” amounts of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Body recovered from water at Lincoln Woods

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) – Dive teams have recovered the body of a missing kayaker following an intense water search at Lincoln Woods State Park Beach late Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) says the search began just after 3 p.m. Two witnesses said they saw a kayak overturn […]
LINCOLN, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy