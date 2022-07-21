New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch WNBA
The New York Liberty will meet the Washington Mystics in WNBA action on Thursday night from the Capital One Arena. New York is in need of a win after a blowout 82-63 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday as they look for their 10th win of the season. Meanwhile, Washington is coming off a big win over the Minnesota Lynx where they held the Lynx to only 57 points in the game.
This will be a good one this morning in the WNBA, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.
New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics
- When: Thursday, July 21
- Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV
WNBA Odds and Betting Lines
WNBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 10:00 a.m. ET.
New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics (-8.5)
O/U: 158.5
