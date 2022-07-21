ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch WNBA

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The New York Liberty will meet the Washington Mystics in WNBA action on Thursday night from the Capital One Arena. New York is in need of a win after a blowout 82-63 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday as they look for their 10th win of the season. Meanwhile, Washington is coming off a big win over the Minnesota Lynx where they held the Lynx to only 57 points in the game.

This will be a good one this morning in the WNBA, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics

  • When: Thursday, July 21
  • Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

WNBA Odds and Betting Lines

WNBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 10:00 a.m. ET.

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics (-8.5)

O/U: 158.5

Want some action on the WNBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

NBA Today crew react to Celtics' Grant Williams claim Boston was better team than Dubs in 2022 NBA Finals

To play in the NBA, you need to have a level of confidence in one’s self that to others might at times seem a bit exaggerated, even to the point of seeming absurd to most of us mere mortals. But at times that confidence may prove a little too over the top even for the Olympian levels of self-assurance one can see in the sport’s most competitive league.
BOSTON, MA
