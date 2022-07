Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. It’s a foregone conclusion that the Democrats’ bill to restore abortion rights will fail in the Senate in the coming days, just as it failed in May and in February before that. The Women’s Health Protection Act, which guarantees the right to seek and provide an abortion before fetal viability, wouldn’t just undo the blanket abortion bans now taking effect across the country. Were it to become law, the Women’s Health Protection Act would, in fact, erase years of work by the “pro-life” movement’s symbiotic Republican state legislators.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO