GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was sent to the hospital after being in 'distress' at a Greensboro water park Saturday morning. Wet 'n Wild Emerald Pointe officials said EMS took a man to the hospital after being in distress at the wave pool. 911 communication said they got a medical call to the water park before noon.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO