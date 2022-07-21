Samsung expanding operations in Texas

A high-tech company is planning to expand its operations in Texas.

Samsung is currently building a semiconductor plant in the town of Taylor in Williamson County, just north of Austin.

The company has filed documents indicating it could eventually expand that to include 11 new manufacturing facilities in Taylor and Austin.

That expansion is not guaranteed but the company is preparing for the possibility of eventually adding thousands of new jobs in central Texas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says that move would solidify Texas as the nation's leader in the semiconductor industry.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD