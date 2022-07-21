MUSIC: There’s chamber music, country, and more at local concerts

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The hot weather on Sunday didn’t stop the All-American Truck Show in Wallingford. After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, organizers say they’re happy to bring back the event. It featured close to 200 trucks and other classic cars. The show benefitted the Shriners Children’s Hospital of Springfield, Massachusetts, which […]
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A fixture in the West Hartford community is getting some support to be moved, rather than taken down. “Conny the Whale” stands tall outside the Connecticut Children’s Museum in West Hartford. While the museum is planning to move, the fate of the whale was up in the air. Wherever it […]
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The old adage “if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen,” is taking on a new meaning this week at some Connecticut restaurants. The recent heatwave, coupled with high humidity, is prompting some...
MANCHESTER — After 10 years of service, Bui Vietnamese Cuisine, located at 964 Main St. is closing. Though the owners declined to comment on the closure of the restaurant, which also offered its own jarred chili paste for sale, an announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page on March 26.
Starting this weekend, you can experience beautiful blooming sunflowers and help make dreams come true for some local children. From July 23 to July 31, Buttonwood Farm is holding its 18th Sunflower for Wishes fundraiser and 100% of the proceeds from sunflower sales are going to the Make-A-Wish foundation to better the lives of children with critical illnesses.
Everywhere you turn in the state of Connecticut there is always something with a story behind it and the Tory Den at Tunxis Trail in the Burlington area definitely has a story behind it. I don't know a lot about the Revolutionary War, so this was a nice opportunity to...
Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
Conn. (WFSB) - Several Connecticut state parks closed on Sunday. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), ten state parks closed because their parking lots reached capacity. These high temperatures make people either stay inside in the AC or head outside. People Channel 3 spoke with say...
TOLLAND — A training session on how to use equipment to conduct oral histories that was to be held Sunday at the Old Tolland County Jail and Museum is now cancelled. The town’s Public Library Foundation decided to cancel the event because of the ongoing heat wave, as the museum does not have air conditioning, said Secretary Kate Farrish.
Multiple state parks in Connecticut are closed to new visitors on Saturday after reaching capacity. Any park that closes on Saturday is expected to reopen to new visitors on Sunday. Record heat is expected this weekend as the heat wave continues. Highs will be near 98 on Saturday and near...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants across Connecticut, from a Latin-influenced eatery by an internationally-renowned chef in Greenwich to a "pay what you can" social enterprise restaurant in Hartford. Happy Monkey. Greenwich. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened Happy Monkey, his...
MANCHESTER — After serving a three-month prison sentence under a plea deal on drug related charges, JonCarlo Cortese has taken the life lessons from his past and turned it into a two-pronged business — a cannabis business in Maine and a hip-hop career based in Connecticut. Better known...
This video is about the various buildings of Sage-Allen department store in Hartford, Connecticut. It first opened in 1889 at the corner of Main and Pratt Streets in a building previously occupied by the older dry goods store of Talcott & Post. In 1898, Sage-Allen erected its own building across the street, right next door to a building opened in 1894 by R. Ballerstein’s millinery store. Major expansions or alterations to Sage-Allen were opened in 1905, 1911, 1917, 1929 and 1967. The Hartford store closed in 1990.
ENFIELD, CT – AmyCakes Baked Goods is a licensed home bakery offering cupcakes, cakes, pies, cheesecakes and cookies. Everything Owner/Baker Amy Guindon-Bourget makes –from her cakes to caramels – are from scratch. AmyCakes’ top sellers are her chocolate peanut butter cupcakes and chocolate chip cookies. “It goes...
ENFIELD — Fees have been waived for residents during open weekend open swims at the Annex pool on 124 N. Maple St. The Town Council recently decided to waive the 50 cents for children and $1.50 for adults, given the heat wave and closure of the Lamagna pool in Thompsonville.
Newington is the most supernatural city in Connecticut, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Newington was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Bay State with 50 reported total sightings, including one...
Lines wrapped around the building with people out in the heat for hours, some even taking to social media to say that they were told the event was over capacity. Comic Con was in Springfield at the MassMutual Center for the very first time after being canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
