ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Someone worked out what The Avengers would have looked like if it was made in the 90s

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6wZD_0gnjbUKQ00

Back in 2019 Avengers: Endgame was one of the biggest movies of all-time'

The fourth Avengers blockbuster in the ever-expanding, all-consuming Marvel Cinematic Universe was their most ambitious film to date.

Featuring a cacophony of superheroes, it saw the likes of Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Thor and Spider-Man join forces to battle the evil Thanos, who is intent on destroying the universe.

This meant that it featured the acting talents of Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman and Chris Pratt, to name but a few.

However, it was the last time that we saw a significant team-up in the MCU (no, Spider-Man: No Way Home does not count) and there is no news of when the next one is likely to arrive, especially after the lukewarm reception of some of the movies and TV shows.

In the meantime, we'll just have to imagine what alternative Avengers movies could have looked like, say if they were made 30 years ago for example.

Over on Facebook the popular pop culture page Bochi-Bochi has reimagined what the film may have looked like had it been made back in the 90s and it is quite frankly, awesome.

Brad Pitt as Captain America? Leonardo DiCaprio as Spider-Man? Keanu Reeves as Doctor Strange? Milla Jovovich as Black Widow? Tom Cruis as Iron Man????

Why can't this movie be a real thing? Cue Futurama gif.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Milla Jovovich
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Chris Pratt
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Wasn't a Fan of His Thor Bod

Chris Hemsworth's wife wasn't feeling all that muscle he put on for Thor: Love and Thunder. In an interview with USA Today, the actor revealed that Elsa Pataky didn't exactly love the bulging biceps on the God of Thunder. During lockdown, Hemsworth explained how he threw himself into training with nothing else to do. Most days consisted of being around his family and a variety of workouts. As a result, he showed up to set in literally the best shape of his life. It was apparent from all of the behind-the-scenes videos that the Thor star was taking this ramp-up process very seriously. Also of note were the wild workout videos from over the pandemic of him performing tasks like carrying massive trailer tires down his driveway. It's all paid off. But, the lady of the house would like him to tone it down in future effort. Hear the actor tell it right here.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Trailer for historical epic The Woman King leaves viewers 'cringing' as Viola Davis and John Boyega put on 'terrible' and 'hilarious' African accents

Viewers have slammed the trailer for the new historical drama The Woman King as they slated the actors for their 'terrible' African accents which left them 'cringing.'. The historical epic, which is due to be released October 7, is based on true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey in Africa in the late 18th Century.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Facebook
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z Tells Kevin Hart He Doesn't Accept Money For Features: "I Never Charge"

When it comes to giving features, JAY-Z is a pretty generous guy (to those in his good book, that is). During a sit-down with Kevin Hart for the comedian's Peacock series, Hart to Heart, the father of three spilled the tea on how much it costs to get a feature from him, what attracts him to working with certain artists over others, and his future plans – including the possibility of retirement.
MUSIC
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
Page Six

‘Barbie’ stars Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie are an ‘80s roller-skating dream

Life in plastic, it’s fantastic. Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie gave fans another taste of what to expect fashion-wise in the upcoming “Barbie” movie, and it’s a total eighties dream. Wearing matching neon rollerblades with coordinating elbow and knee pads, the Barbie and Ken duo skated around Venice Beach in wildly patterned activewear yesterday as they filmed the new Greta Gerwig flick, set to be released in 2023. Robbie, 31, looked every inch the real-life Barbie as she sported hot pink bike shorts under a multicolored swirl-print leotard for her skating date. The “Suicide Squad” actress wore her extra-long blond hair in a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Indy100

184K+
Followers
14K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy