Someone worked out what The Avengers would have looked like if it was made in the 90s

Back in 2019 Avengers: Endgame was one of the biggest movies of all-time'

The fourth Avengers blockbuster in the ever-expanding, all-consuming Marvel Cinematic Universe was their most ambitious film to date.

Featuring a cacophony of superheroes, it saw the likes of Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Thor and Spider-Man join forces to battle the evil Thanos, who is intent on destroying the universe.

This meant that it featured the acting talents of Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman and Chris Pratt, to name but a few.

However, it was the last time that we saw a significant team-up in the MCU (no, Spider-Man: No Way Home does not count) and there is no news of when the next one is likely to arrive, especially after the lukewarm reception of some of the movies and TV shows.

In the meantime, we'll just have to imagine what alternative Avengers movies could have looked like, say if they were made 30 years ago for example.

Over on Facebook the popular pop culture page Bochi-Bochi has reimagined what the film may have looked like had it been made back in the 90s and it is quite frankly, awesome.

Brad Pitt as Captain America? Leonardo DiCaprio as Spider-Man? Keanu Reeves as Doctor Strange? Milla Jovovich as Black Widow? Tom Cruis as Iron Man????

Why can't this movie be a real thing? Cue Futurama gif.

