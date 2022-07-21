ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Northern Fulton, Southern Fulton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 19:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Albany; Columbia; Greene; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Berkshire County in western Massachusetts East central Schenectady County in east central New York Columbia County in east central New York Eastern Albany County in east central New York Northeastern Greene County in east central New York Southeastern Saratoga County in east central New York Rensselaer County in east central New York Southwestern Bennington County in southern Vermont * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 714 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Latham to near Castleton-On-Hudson to 6 miles west of Athens, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albany, Troy, Pittsfield, Bennington, East Greenbush, Cohoes, North Adams, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Great Barrington, Hudson, Catskill, Hoosick Falls, Chatham, Nassau, Hunter, Latham, Delmar and Adams. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Oneida, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Madison; Oneida; Otsego The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Oneida County in central New York North central Otsego County in central New York Southeastern Madison County in central New York * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 751 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Solsville to near Brookfield, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brookfield, Waterville, West Winfield, Bridgewater, Clayville, Unadilla Forks, Hubbardsville, Stockwell, North Brookfield and Sauquoit. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cortland, Madison, Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cortland; Madison; Onondaga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Madison County in central New York Northeastern Cortland County in central New York Southeastern Onondaga County in central New York * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over East Homer, or 7 miles northeast of Cortland, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cazenovia, Lebanon, Truxton, Cuyler, Georgetown, Deruyter, Fabius, Erieville, De Ruyter and East Homer. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

