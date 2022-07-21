ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dead Great White Shark Washes Up On Long Island

Cover picture for the articleThe great white shark, estimated to be 8-feet long, was spotted ashore by a local at Ocean Beach in the Village of Quogue at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said in a press...

longisland.com

West Babylon Man Charged with Leaving Dog in Blistering Heat

After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a West Babylon man with a violation of the Suffolk County Code for restraining a dog outdoors during a severe heat advisory. Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA said that its detectives charged Ismaylin Batista, 25, of 636...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

After Long Island Massage Parlor Raid Woman Charged

A woman has been charged after a raid at a Long Island massage parlor. In response to numerous community complaints, authorities conducted the investigation at Loving Care Foot Spa in Ronkonkoma, located on Ronkonkoma Avenue, at around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 21. Chunjuan Zhang, age 52, of Flushing, Queens was...
RONKONKOMA, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for Committing Nine Commercial Burglaries

Suffolk County Police arrested a Ronkonkoma man for committing nine commercial burglaries in Suffolk County this year. Robert Blackmore threw a rock at the glass, entered and stole cash from several businesses in Suffolk County since January. Following an investigation, Major Case Unit detectives located Blackmore on the westbound Long Island Expressway, at Commack Road in Dix Hills, on July 22 at 10:12 p.m. and arrested him.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

7 French Bulldogs Stolen During Burglary

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a burglary during which seven French Bulldogs were stolen in Shirley early this morning. An unknown person or people broke into a detached building at approximately 3:15 a.m. and stole two six-month-old French Bulldogs and five one-month-old French Bulldog puppies. The owner, who was sleeping in the dwelling, located in the rear of the property of 14 Concord Road, was not awakened during the burglary.
SHIRLEY, NY
longisland.com

Roslyn Heights Robbery

The Sixth Squad reports the details of a Robbery that occurred on Friday July 22, 2022 at 12:25am in Roslyn Heights. According to Detectives, at approximately 12:25am the male and female victims, both 40 years of age, were on Hillside Avenue when they observed a black colored Honda Accord drive up. Three unknown subjects exited the car and approached them. The driver, subject one was holding a small black knife, threatened the victims and demanded their personal property. Subject two grabbed the male victim’s right arm and removed the victim’s property and ripped the cellular telephone from the female victim’s hand. Subject three grabbed the male victim’s left arm as Subject two removed more personal property. All three subjects got back into the vehicle and fled the scene westbound on Hillside Avenue and then southbound on Mineola Avenue. Proceeds included a watch, a white gold colored bracelet, iPhone 12 and a wallet containing credit cards and miscellaneous personal papers. No injuries were reported.
ROSLYN HEIGHTS, NY
longisland.com

Elmont Teenager Missing

The Missing Persons Squad is investigating a Missing Juvenile that occurred on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 3:55 PM in Elmont and was reported to Police on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 10:52 PM. According to Detectives, Veronica Jones, 15, was last seen leaving her Elmont residence. She is described...
ELMONT, NY
longisland.com

State Police are Investigating a Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash on the Northern State Parkway

On Sunday, July 24, 2022, at approximately 5:00 am, there was a call for a motor vehicle collision on the Northern State Parkway eastbound in the area of exit 30 in the town of North Hempstead, Nassau County. The vehicle was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway striking multiple trees in the southbound shoulder becoming fully engulfed. The driver and both passengers in the vehicle died at the scene.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

