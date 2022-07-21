ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

World-Renowned Rock Relics Including Kurt Cobain and Janis Joplin’s Guitars To Go On Display At Navy Pier

By Amanda Edelman
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nHhHm_0gnjalQ600
Photo via: The Jim Irsay Collection

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has an extensive collection of rock memorabilia and now, he’s bringing those incredible artifacts to Chicago. Irsay’s goal is to showcase his iconic collection of rock music, American history, and pop culture artifacts in a museum– and you can go see them in person. On August 2nd, his extensive collection of culturally significant artifacts will be on display at the Navy Pier. The event will feature iconic items like guitars owned by Bob Dylan and Janis Joplin, members of The Beatles, Prince, Eric Clapton, Jerry Garcia of The Grateful Dead, Sir Elton John, Johnny Cash, Les Paul, Jimi Hendrix, and Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour, along with so many other incredible artifacts from impactful musicians.

FYI: This is only the second time the entire collection will be available for public viewing!

With a special performance by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Heart singer, Ann Wilson, along with The Jim Irsay Band, a band that was formed specifically for this event. Irsay will be on vocals, with the rest of the band made up of John Mellencamp’s Mike Wanchic on guitar, R.E.M’s Mike Mills on bass, Tom Bukovac on guitar, Grammy-nominated Kenny Wayne Shepherd on blues guitar, and legendary musicians like Kenny Aronoff on drums, Michael Ramos on keys, Carmella Ramsey on fiddle, along with other surprise guests, this memorabilia-filled rock concert is not one to miss out on.

There will also be other non-music-related items on display, like an original “Wanted” poster for John Wilkes Booth, a robe worn by Muhammad Ali, and a baseball bat used by Jackie Robinson. Taking place at the Aon Grand Ballroom, the free event plans to run from 7 PM to 10 PM. Tickets are required, though, and can be found here.

The extensive collection is a can’t-miss opportunity to see famous instruments, handwritten lyrics– like Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics to Hey Jude, and autographed photos by some of the most iconic musicians throughout history. The most recent additions to the already impressive collection include Jerry Garcia’s primary performance guitar, as well as a guitar from late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, that he played in his band’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video.

Address: 840 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

[Featured photo via: The Jim Irsay Collection]

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Former Secretary Recalls Working for The Duke

Imagine being the secretary to John Wayne and having people call up all the time wanting to speak to The Duke. Julie Hovanian remembers quite well. At one time, she had the interesting duty of fielding those calls. Not everyone made it past the gatekeeper right there. Still, Hovanian would recall her time working for Wayne. In fact, in this short clip released by the John Wayne Estate, she talks about her role. Hovanian would remember getting a call from TV star Telly Savalas, best known for Kojak.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Kenny Aronoff
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
John Mellencamp
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
David Gilmour
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Jerry Garcia
Person
Ann Wilson
Person
Janis Joplin
guitar.com

Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”

Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#Rock Band#Navy#Indianapolis Colts#American#The Grateful Dead#The Jim Irsay Band
American Songwriter

Five Bands That Rarely (or Never) Played Live

One assumes that playing in a band means playing live shows. Indeed, one of the most grueling aspects of being in a band is the grind of going from gig to gig, whether that’s on a tour bus or your own mini fan purchased with money scraped together from album sales.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
Pitchfork

Michael Henderson, R&B Singer Who Played Bass With Miles Davis, Dies at 71

Michael Henderson, an R&B singer and jazz fusion bassist who also played on Miles Davis’ records throughout the 1970s, has died, as first announced on his Facebook page. Henderson’s son, Michael Henderson Jr., told Pitchfork over the phone that his father died of cancer complications on the afternoon of Tuesday (July 19) at his home in Atlanta, Georgia. Henderson is survived by his son Michael and his daughters Michelle and Chelsea. Michael Henderson was 71 years old.
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

‘Green Acres’: Eddie Albert’s Surprising Connection to His Classic Character

Eddie Albert turned down a few iconic classic tv roles, but his character from Green Acres was too hard to resist for a special reason. The veteran actor had already appeared in many films in the 40s and 50s before landing on television. Albert, a former circus performer, debuted in the medium during the so-called “Golden Age of Television,” when numerous live broadcasts were aired.
CELEBRITIES
Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
355
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy