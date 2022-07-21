ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

NASA releases new Lake Mead satellite images, shows dramatic water loss since 2000

By Nexstar Media Wire, Duncan Phenix
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfTA2_0gnjaX0o00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – NASA has published new photographs taken from space of the drastic water loss seen at Lake Mead over the last twenty years.

The natural-color images below were taken on July 6, 2000, and July 3, 2022, by Landsat 7 and Landsat 8 . The detailed images also include a view from Landsat 8 on July 8, 2021 (middle).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E9kUe_0gnjaX0o00
Lake Mead July 6, 2000 – July 3, 2022 (NASA)

Lake Mead and much of the Colorado River basin have been experiencing a 22-year drought. As of July 19, 2022, the water elevation at the Hoover Dam was 1,040.99 feet above sea level; the water elevation at the end of July 2000 (around the time of the Landsat 7 image above) was 1,199.97 feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKlqY_0gnjaX0o00
Lake Mead July 6, 2000 (Left) – July 3, 2022 (Right)

Above Lake Mead, Lake Powell is currently filled to just 27% of capacity, and the entire Colorado river system stands at 35%.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JTsBc_0gnjaX0o00
    Lake Mead – July 3, 2022 (NASA)

Click the image above to see a higher resolution photograph.

Experts say climate change and drought have led to the lake dropping to its lowest level since it was full about 20 years ago.

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton said last month that the agency would take action to protect the system if the seven states in the Colorado River basin don’t quickly come up with a way to cut the use of up to 4 million acre-feet of water — more than Arizona and Nevada’s share combined.

An acre-foot is about 325,850 gallons (about 1.23 million liters). An average household uses one-half to one acre-foot of water a year.

The two states, California and Mexico already have enacted voluntary and mandatory cuts. Water from some reservoirs in the upper basin — Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah — has been released to prop up Lake Powell.

Farmers use a majority of the river’s supply.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Local entertainer dies

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley is remembering a local entertainer who died after a long battle with cancer. Steve Fazzini passed away Wednesday at his home in Boardman. For years, he performed at church festivals, nursing homes and private events. Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti said he’s known...
BOARDMAN, OH
WKBN

Youngstown man booked in jail for 5th time this month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested early Wednesday on an assault charge was booked into the Mahoning County jail for the fifth time this month. Marquis Cambridge, 28, of Brentwood Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday on a misdemeanor assault charge in municipal court. Cambridge was arrested...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Colorado Industry
State
Wyoming State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
Colorado Business
State
Utah State
WKBN

Campbell woman says during sentencing she can’t remember abusing child

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Carissa Chacon admits to hitting her 4-year-old daughter with a cord, but she doesn’t remember it. Chacon, 31, of Campbell, was being sentenced by Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on felony domestic violence and misdemeanor child endangering charges. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to the charges for beating her 4-year-old daughter in June 2021 with a cord.
CAMPBELL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Mead#Water Rights#Water Level#Landsat 7
WKBN

Man says robber used money to buy crack, smoked it in front of him

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man told police that a group assaulted and robbed him early Wednesday in Warren while he was walking home from work. A police report stated that the victim was walking home from work on West Market Street when he was approached by five males. The males pushed him down and began to assault him before taking $20 from his pocket, the victim told police.
WARREN, OH
WKBN

Helicopter helps track man during Youngstown chase

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the second time this week, an Ohio State Highway helicopter helped police catch someone who fled from a traffic stop. Pierre Shelton, 28, of Fairgreen Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and possession of drugs. He was taken into custody about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Belmont and Fairgreen avenues.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Missing in Ohio: Human remains found in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Human remains were discovered Wednesday shoved inside a tote at a residence, and it’s possible they belong to Larry Davis, who has been missing since March. Brittany Claytor, an on-and-off girlfriend of Davis, told NBC4 that police had searched the property where Davis was...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WKBN

Ex-deputy charged with theft from dead person’s home

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A former Lorain County deputy has been charged for stealing money from a home during a death investigation. Former Deputy Dylan Hazzard is charged with two counts of theft and also fired. He was relieved of duty on July 20, according to a release from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Mahoning County grand jury indicts Youngstown murder suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday has indicted a man for a February shooting death on the West Side. Robert Weaver, 37, is charged with aggravated murder for the Feb. 21 shooting death of Lamar Reed, 22. Reed was found shot to death on Donald Avenue just off of North Belle Vista Avenue.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy