K.J. Osborn (MIN): ADP – WR80 | 230th Overall. Minnesota Vikings WR K.J. Osborn flashed at times during the 2021 season, but never more so than when he filled in for Adam Thielen. From Weeks 13-17, the second-year pro averaged 12 half-PPR fantasy points per game to go along with six targets. He also cracked starting lineups as a fantasy WR3 at a 44% clip and posted just one fewer top-24 finish than his veteran teammate during the entire 2021 season. If Thielen starts to break down entering his age-32 season, Osborn would be the prime beneficiary in a more pass-happy, fantasy-friendly Vikings offense under new head coach and play caller Kevin O’Connell. The Rams ran 11 personnel at a league-high 86% of offensive plays last season; Minnesota ran 11-personnel at the fifth-lowest rate in the league.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO