Bottoms up: Velveeta has introduced a cheese-infused vodka martini

Shaken, stirred, or… cheesed?

Velveeta is launching a cheese-infused vodka martini to be available at select BLT restaurants to add a little more dairy to your next steak dinner.

The “Veltini” will join BLT menus for a short time this summer and only be available from 5pm - 8pm. The cheesy concoction will set you back $15. The cocktails will be available at BLT Steak spots in New York, DC, and Charlotte; BLT Prime in New York; and The Florentine in Chicago.

According to Thrillist the drink features Velveeta-infused vodka, olive brine, and vermouth. The garnish consists of a cheese drip, and a cocktail pick adorned with Velveeta-stuffed olives and Velveeta Shells & Cheese.

Velveeta Senior Brand Communications Manager Kelsey Rice said in a news release about the Veltini, “As we look to summer, one of life’s greatest pleasures is enjoying summer sips during the golden hour. We wanted to find a way to elevate this experience for our fans even further, by bringing the rich, creamy goodness of Velveeta to a martini in a unique and unexpected way for the ultimate outrageous pleasure.”

The Veltini is not the cheese brand’s first wild product this summer, six weeks ago they revealed Velveeta Pinkies Out Polish. A red and yellow cheese-scented nail polish they claim to be “bold, over-the-top, and made to stand out with your smallest finger out.”

For those wanting to give the Veltini a try and do not live near a BLT restaurant, Goldbelly is offering a limited number of Velveeta Veltini Kits to make your own, which can be purchased here .

