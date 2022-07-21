ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Last Call Blue Lips Brew Week

By Messenger photo by John Halley
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IrDef_0gnjZCgK00
Crowds gather around their favorite beer tent at last week’s Last Call party on Court Street. Following a successful week of spotlighting the finest brewskis this state has to offer, the man in charge of the annual event said this year’s Brew Week was one of the most successful in the history of the beer fest. “It was definitely more successful than the previous,” said Brandon Thompson, executive director of Ohio Brew Week. “I believe this might have been the biggest Brew Week ever from the size of our crowds on Friday and Saturday. It’s hard to tell from a full nine-day perspective, as I haven’t spoken with all our venue partners yet, but from where I was sitting it was great. Next year’s event is scheduled for July 7-15, 2023. Messenger photo by John Halley

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Lips#Food Drink
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
980
Followers
1K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy