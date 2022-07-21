ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys unveil alternate helmet for 2022

By 105.3 The Fan Staff
 3 days ago
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys released an alternate helmet for the 2022-23 season on Thursday, and it is a throwback to the teams of old.

The helmet, which will be worn for the November 24 Thanksgiving matchup against the New York Giants, will be take on the form of the classic 1960's white helmet, with a blue star.

“We’re beyond excited to bring back our throwback helmets this season,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones. “The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we’re thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again.”

The Cowboys throwback helmet will be paired with navy jerseys with white sleeves and shoulders and white numbers on the chest along with white pants and navy socks with white stripes.

The helmet will also feature a grey facemask with two navy stripes down the middle of the helmet.

