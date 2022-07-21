ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Rapoport gives update on Deebo Samuel-49ers situation ahead of camp

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8oPp_0gnjYDbG00

There hasn’t been much news on the Deebo Samuel front lately, and that ultimately might be a good thing for the 49ers.

Samuel in April reportedly requested a trade from the 49ers, which they have been resistant to meet. While it does not seem like the relationship between team and player is fractured beyond repair, this offseason’s developments have certainly created the feeling that the wideout staying in San Francisco long-term is unlikely.

But the 49ers, to their credit, have been willing to make adjustments to keep Samuel around. They seem more than happy to pay him, as well as scaling back the number of carries he gets.

With the start of training camp practices now less than a week away, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport on the "Rich Eisen Show" shared the latest on Samuel.

"He is back in San Francisco, he has a camp, that’s why he’s back there," Rapoport said. "Still invested in the community, which is a good thing. His trainer went on and was talking about how he should get paid, which, he should be getting paid, and the 49ers would like to pay him. It’s really just a matter of do they get to the right number and do they sort of show him a plan going forward where he is not going to be in a position to be worn down and have his career shortened, which I think – I think – was the worry before.

"He is a dynamic player, he is a great weapon, he is not a running back and he does not want to be a running back. Would he like to take the ball on end-arounds and stuff? Yes, I think he would, but he would not want to have 10 carries up the middle. They did draft a running back in the mid-rounds, they have some guys coming back from injury, so I think that he would be in a situation where he wouldn’t need to be used like that. And all of that will kind of add to the decision for Deebo Samuel of whether or not to accept an eventual offer from the 49ers."

One of the wide-held theories on Samuel, a South Carolina native, is that he didn’t like playing so far away from home.

It’s not totally clear how big of a factor, if at all, that really is for Samuel. If it is important to him though, that’s something that will really work against the 49ers in their efforts to keep him.

“I must say, I never quite heard it like that, where he just did not want to be in California,” Rapoport said. “I think he likes being with a coach who is really good and a team that just went deep into the playoffs. Now, he didn’t get the ball a ton in the playoffs at the end, so that was concerning, but I’ve always said I think their issues are fixable, it’s just not an easy fix.

“It’s not just about money. I think money will be part of it, but him showing up for minicamp -- he didn’t do anything but he showed up -- allowing them to talk to him and sort of start the process of you are valued in these ways, here’s how we’re going to make it better, I think that probably helps. And the fact that he’s back in town, at least somewhat open to a deal, I think that probably helps. So yeah, there’s some good things here, they’ve just got to figure it out.”

Samuel is entering the final year of his contract and, barring a stunning turn of events, will be with the 49ers when camp opens Wednesday. Whether this is the beginning of his final campaign in the Bay Area remains to be seen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Surprise Team Trending For Jimmy Garoppolo: Fans React

A new team is beginning to emerge in the Jimmy Garoppolo sweepstakes: the Atlanta Falcons. Per Cam Marino, "Interesting update: The #Falcons are one of five known teams with a call in to the #49ers regarding QB Jimmy Garoppolo, a source confirms." The Falcons signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year,...
NFL
numberfire.com

Maiocco: 49ers' Kyle Shanahan 'appears determined to deploy more of a backs-by-committee approach'

According to Matt Maiocco, "there are legitimate concerns" about San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell's durability. Per Maiocco, despite Mitchell's impressive rookie season the 49ers are considering utilizing a committee approach after the team was left wondering "whether he can withstand that kind of relentless punishment" due to his six-game absence with multiple injuries. Expect recent third-round pick Tyrion Davis-Price and Jeff Wilson to potentially eat into Mitchell's workload on early and passing downs if Shanahan appears committed to a group approach.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Browns Officially Sign Veteran Quarterback

What started as a rumor followed by a workout just 24 hours ago has manifested into a reality - and not one that Cleveland Browns fans are overly thrilled about. On Friday, the Cleveland Browns officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Josh Rosen. The move comes just hours after Rosen worked out for the Browns. He clearly made the right impression.
CLEVELAND, OH
Popculture

New Stadium in the Works for Popular NFL Team

A new stadium is in the works for a popular NFL team. According to a report by NEOtrans Blog, the Cleveland Browns are looking to build a new stadium versus renovating the existing FirstEnergy Stadium. It is reported that the Browns and Haslam Sports are targeting two sites that will cost over $1 billion.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Deebo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Nfl Media
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Seattle Seahawks

After finishing in last place in the NFC West with a 7-10 record, the Seattle Seahawks went into full rebuilding mode after trading QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and after watching LB Barry Wagner sign with the Los Angeles Rams.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors back surprising team to win Super Bowl, COY

In the unpredictable and fun world of sports betting, a surprising NFL team is getting some recent play from bettors to have a monster season, including bets on this franchise winning its first Super Bowl. How much of a long shot would that be? The last time this team won...
NFL
Outsider.com

NFL Joining Streaming Wave, Launching NFL+

The NFL is joining the 21st century with plans to launch a new streaming service for the league. While details on the site require some hashing out, bringing more options to absorb football is never a bad thing. For the NFL’s chief media and business officer, Brian Rolapp, NFL+ represents...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bills Player Was Reportedly Injured In Car Accident

A Buffalo Bills player was reportedly injured in a recent car accident. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, a Bills player will start the year on the sideline after getting injured in a recent car accident. Bills’ guard Rodger Saffold was reportedly injured in a car accident that will...
NFL
Robb Report

The LA Rams’ Super Bowl Ring Has a Mini Replica of Their Stadium and 20 Carats of Diamonds

The Los Angeles Rams have made sure their first Super Bowl ring in more than two decades is one to remember. The NFL champs shared the first images of their ring late Thursday night, hours after it was presented to players, coaches and staff in a private ceremony. While any celebratory bauble is special, the Rams’ new ring boasts the distinction of having the highest carat weight in championship ring history.
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

61K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy