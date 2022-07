LINCOLN–(KFOR July 24)–The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to last Tuesday night’s homicide at Branched Oak Lake. In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said that deputies, along with officers with Lincoln Police and the Nebraska State Patrol on Saturday night arrested 22-year-old Taban Rik of Lincoln in connection to the shooting death of 42-year-old Benjamin Case on a boat at the Branched Oak Lake marina last Tuesday.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO